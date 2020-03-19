UAE reaffirms is continued economic support to Sudan

March 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed its continued support to the Sudanese government to overcome the huge economic challenges that the country is facing.

Several days ago, Sudan Tribune reported the suspension of a $3 billion aid to Sudan announced by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Gulf countries told Sudanese government officials that they had been asked by the US administration to suspend it because this support benefits to the military component of the transitional authority.

However, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan told the official SUNA that his country continues to support the Sudanese government and will fulfil the joint pledge with made with Saudi Arabia in April 2019.

The UAE through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development provided nine million bags for the packing of crops and agricultural products with a total value of about 40 million dirhams ($10.8 million).

The ambassador emphasized the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen it.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum called on the Gulf countries to continue their support to Sudan.

The UAE, during the recent months, complained of the continued criticism of its regional policy by the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change.

Last February, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who has close relations with the UAE leaders called for a code of conduct between the military and civilians forces, adding he can use his relations with the UAE to end the economic crisis in the country.

"We need external support so that we can stand on our own feet. But some people fought all those who support us. they did not allow them to work and kept insulting them day and night," he stressed.

"If we want to recover and come out of our crises, we must face these people (who identified as some FFC groups) and know where our interest is," he stressed.

(ST)