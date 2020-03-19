 
 
 
Sudanese parties set up original mechanisms to ensure transparency of Darfur peace funds

Mohamed al-Hassan al-Taishi speaks to reporters on 18 March 2020 (ST photo)
March 19, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups have agreed on a set of mechanisms establishing transparency in the management of funds allocated to the implementation of the peace agreement, recovery and development programmes.

The parties finalized, on Wednesday, discussions on the wealth distribution as they are now negotiating the security arrangements.

The framework of wealth sharing addresses issues related to the management and distribution of resources and mechanisms to manage the development and reconstruction of the war-devastated region.

Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on Wednesday told reporters that the two parties managed during the past four days, to develop original treatments to address the wealth management and distribution different from those that were previously agreed in the previous peace agreements.

"The most important characteristic of the agreed framework that is to avoid opacity of the previous peace deals and to set up transparent mechanisms involving all relevant parties, including stakeholders in the management and division of resources related to the recovery and development of the Darfur region," al-Taishi said.

In the Darfur Peace Agreement and the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, the mechanisms for financing development programmes have multiplied according to the multiplicity of different agreements.

Because of this multiplicity, many donors refrained from supporting the rehabilitation and development operations included in the previous peace pacts due to the lack of transparency, he said.

"Also, these mechanisms did not previously provide an opportunity for stakeholders to be part of the mechanisms for implementing the peace agreement," he added.

The Sudanese official went further to say that they agreed this time to establish a fund for peace and development in Darfur, where will be placed all the funds provided by the government and donors to finance peace operations, whether related to transitional justice, to the return of displaced persons and refugees, compensation or reconstruction.

Also, it was agreed to establish a board of trustees in which the federal government, the state government, donors and stakeholders will be represented for further transparency.

From 1 to 9 April with the support of UN experts, the parties will finalize the drafting of the peace agreement.

The drafting committees will prepare a comprehensive peace agreement including the issues discussed with the various groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front in northern, eastern, southern and western Sudan.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu says they are not concerned by any agreement with the situation in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)

Comment on this article



