NAS accuses South Sudan army of fresh human rights violation in Yei

UNMISS peacekeepers patrols Yei Town on 25 January 2018 (photo UNMISS)
March 18, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salva Front (NAS) accused the South Sudanese army of gross human rights violations and tortures around Yei area saying it should be seen as violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

"The SSPDF soldiers in Otogo and Lasu Payam respectively have intensified their usual practices of looting, raping of women and small girls, beatings and extortion of money at military checkpoints, from civilians travelling to markets".

NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday said these practices were politically motivated because the soldiers tortured, intimated and harassed those who voiced their support for the 10 state administrative system and rejected the 32-state system that President Kiir had to cancel recently under regional and international pressure.

Manase further said they consider "these attacks on civilians as a violation of the commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement CoHA signed in December 2017 and to the Rome Declaration 12 January 2020 of recommitment to adhere to the CoHA 2017.

"NAS leadership urges the Community of Sant’Egidio, the members of International Community to address these serious violations and development," he said.

The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) including NAS on 14 February recommitted its factions to the cessation of hostility agreement of December 2017 in a deal brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio.

According to the agreement, SSOMA will participate in the Monitoring and Verification mechanism paving the way for further negotiations on the root causes of conflict in South Sudan.

Sant Egidio plans to hold a new peace process between the national unity government and the SSOMA.

(ST)

