Lt. Gen. James Koang, former SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of Staff for Adm (C) poses with splinter generals after their defection to SSDPP on 17 March 2020 (Photo released by the group)March 18, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO has confirmed the defection of several senior generals to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) pointing that ignore the reason of the spilt.

"The SPLA (IO), Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, Lt. General James Koang Chuol Ranley and the Deputy Director of National Security Services (NSS) Maj. Gen. James Wang Chany, with their negotiating team has left and deserted the movement and officially joined the government (...)," said the SPLA-IO military spokesman in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

The statement added that the "SPLA-IO leadership is unaware (...) of what makes them deserting the movement".

The three senior military commanders had been part of the group’s negotiating team.

The military spokesman said that the SPLA (IO) Military High Command Leadership immediately instructed all its supporters in the movement in, and out, to cease communication with the defectors.

In September 2019, SPLA-IO Maj Gen James Ochan Puot who had been in charge of its 5th division in Maiwut broke away from the government main peace partner and joined the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

In a report in January 2020, the ceasefire monitoring body blamed the government army for welcoming the splinter general Puot saying the move was against the spirit of peace.

SPLM/A-IO family affairs

The splinter group in a statement released on Tuesday morning announced their resignation from the Machar’s led group, pointing to the mismanagement of the SPLM/A-IO. saying it turned into a family affair.

"We have also decided to resign from our respective assignments. The reasons are many but important among them is the way the movement is being run and managed."

"The SPLM/A-IO has lost direction, vision and command of the forces that it is turned into family affairs without consultation with military command council in the movement is case in point."

Machar has been criticized in the social media for the appointment of his wife Angelina Nyajany Teny as the defence minister.

The breakaway group said they joined President Salva Kiir for the interest of peace.

"In the interest of full implementation of the Sept. 2018 peace agreement and in the spirit of ensuring stability and peace to our beloved country of South Sudan. We have decided to join hands, declare our support and allegiance to the president of the Republic of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit".

(ST)

  • 18 March 11:51, by rossbelongstoall

    I give up! South Sudanese are the most useless and hopeless people on the face of this earth. Only divine intervention can save this country. 15 years of the same sh1t!

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:27, by james john luka

    That’s what happen when you follow someone without understanding his intentions.

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:40, by Mayendit

    Where is Mr. Games?.
    I said there are generals that have been disappointed from their leader Riek Machar Teny and his wife Angelina Teny because the process of appointment was not done right way. I did mentioned about Eastern Nuers communities are upset because they believe strongly that, they have been betrayed by Riek Machar for years rebellious.

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:49, by Mayendit

    The first vice president Riek Machar Teny is not worry about the Eastern Nuers communities complained simply because he and his are saying what make him failed is the Nuers people themselves and not him adding, they will never rebelling against government even if it cost them losing jobs. On the other hand, the Eastern Nuers communities including politicians says, enough is enough for now.

    repondre message

    • 18 March 13:02, by South South

      Mayendit,

      SPLM/A-IO family affairs, Riek Machar’s family affairs.
      1- Riek Machar, First vice president, sick with cancer
      2- Angelina Teny, Riek’s wife ministr of defense, committed adultery with many men, has children with other man.
      3- Minister of Petrolism, Riek Machar’s son-in-law, inexperience very young man.

      Oh My God!!!!! I can’t add more.

      repondre message

      • 18 March 13:09, by South South

        jubaone,

        Your PhD holder took 3 big fat positions from IO and gave them to his immediate family. Holding PhD is one thing and been a real leader is another. Dirty Bari are beating up other Equatorians in Juba because their tribe bishop resigned, jubaone, your Bari tribe is just shit. Killing Mundari and now beating up other tribes from Equatoria. Kurkoo!!!!!

        repondre message

      • 18 March 13:48, by Malakal county Simon

        South South

        As long they defected alone because of positions, they are not significant.... And by the way, the new patroleum minister married to a daughter of late Gatluak Deng and I don’t know the connection here with Dr Machar.. Please elaborate with evidence and not believing in crazy romurs......

        repondre message

  • 18 March 12:54, by Wilson1

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

MORE






