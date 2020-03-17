 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 17 March 2020

Kiir orders self-quarantine of new ministers returning from outside South Sudan over coronavirus

Newly appointed ministers take oath before President at the presidency on 16 March 2020 (SSPPU photo)
March 16, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has directed newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers who returned from coronavirus affected countries to self-quarantine themselves.

Several opposition ministers were residing in neighbouring countries hit by coronavirus disease.

President Kiir Monday issued a statement on coronavirus or COVIS-19 pandemic which is now a global concern.

He asserted that the country is COVID-19 - free, but his government has to take the needed measures to scale up the response to detect, treat and reduce its transmission.

"I have ordered self-quarantine of all senior government officials who have just arrived from countries with established local infection and transmission of COVID-19".

He added that he directed security and law enforcement authorities to support the ministry of health to isolate, self-quarantine and removing suspected cases of coronavirus to isolation centres.

The announcement coincided with the swearing-in ceremony of the revitalized transitional government of national unity which took place on Monday at the South Sudanese presidency.

The self-quarantine, which lasts for two weeks, means to remains at home and avoid contact with others. The measure is observed by people who were in contact with a confirmed case to stop the spread of the respiratory disease.

The measure should be followed also by travellers from affected countries who arrive in South Sudan.

While self-isolation requires staying indoors and avoiding contact with others completely. It is done by people who have symptoms of coronavirus.

President Kiir also ordered to postpone international conferences and meetings that would take place in the country.

7- Non-essential travels to affected countries must be called off or postponed to a later date. We have ordered restrictions on the movement of people, including decline to issue new visas, revoking visas and residence permits, and denial of admission at ports of entry.

Furthermore, the president declared several preventive measures that people should implement daily like washing hands regularly and maintaining a Maintain at least one-metre distance from others.

However, he did not order to close schools and universities, a measure that countries declare when the pandemic is verified in the country.

(ST)

  • 17 March 07:33, by conservative

    That’s great wake up call Mr President may God bless our president and our country and the people of south Sudan period

    repondre message

  • 17 March 08:09, by Mayendit

    Unprepared government is only focus about those new Ministers returning from out side instead, laying down their plans. You got to find isolated shelter be ready. Kits for testing to be available. All people working in airport must be giving masks for their protection. Nurse and Medical doctors must deploying in the Borders such Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Chad, Uganda, Congo and cities special WAU,

    repondre message

    • 17 March 08:50, by Mayendit

      All cuties must be monitoring 24/7 particularly, on the above mentioned Borders areas including Northern Bahr El Ghazal regions and airports use by none government Agencies. Also the government must asking citizens to praying whether they believe in God or gods. During the natural disasters, everything must trying and I am asking God to stopping coronavirus going to South Sudan, we have faces othe

      repondre message

    • 17 March 08:51, by Mayendit

      All cuties must be monitoring 24/7 particularly, on the above mentioned Borders areas including Northern Bahr El Ghazal regions and airports use by none government Agencies. Also the government must asking citizens to praying whether they believe in God or gods. During the natural disasters, everything must trying and I am asking God to stopping coronavirus going to South Sudan, we have faces othe

      repondre message

      • 17 March 08:54, by Mayendit

        Stupid computer changing cities. I hated it why happen.

        repondre message

  • 17 March 08:21, by Mayendit

    I am not sure if the President Salva Kiir Mayardit Will handle this situation seriously like others world leaders did. Even though the young nation is too poorly and the leadership is so weak perhaps, you got to do what is best to protected population in South Sudan. Make sure the money must be available to buy what is needed. The people who are in Prison have to be reviewed and more people must

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

