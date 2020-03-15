De Mabior threats to quit South Sudan govt within 8 moths

 
 
 
March 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The newly appointed Deputy Interior Minister Mabior Garang de Mabior said he would quit the government within eight months if the security arguments are not fully implemented.

Mabior Garang de Mabior on 6 May 2016 (ST photo)Mabior who is a leading member of the SPLM-IO released a statement on Sunday full of scepticism about the seriousness of President Kiir seriousness to achieve democratic reforms during the three-year transitional period.

"I was going to turn down the portfolio but after many Comrades pleaded with me, I decided to take up the post. My position remains the same despite accepting to participate in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU)," he said.

The eldest son of late John Garang de Mabior, founder of the historical SPLM said that it was difficult to "fathom" that how after the pre-transitional period and the two extensions the security arrangements are implemented.

"I will do what I can within the constraints of what we are calling a unity government and resign if we fail to implement the security arrangements in the next eight (8) months," he stressed.

In his strong criticism, de Mabior pointed to the possible complications that would result from the formation of a large coalition cabinet with 5 five presidents, 35 minister and 10 deputy ministers.

He noted that the dollar price is down while the international donors will not fund a government-run by "sanctioned financial criminals".

In May 2016, South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, forced de Mabior the then minister of water resources and irrigation to leave the first meeting of the Council of Ministers over his dressing style which allegedly violated the dress code.

SPLM-IO Criticized

In his public statement, de Mbior claimed that some SPLM-IO officials in the National Pre-transition Committee (NPTC) looted money and neglected the implementation process of the peace agreement the during the interim period, adding that they now appointed minister despite this failure.

"The SPLM-IO has surrendered and all we have done is legitimize the status quo for another 3 years," he said.

The SPLM-IO asserted that President Kiir will not implement the revitalized peace pact, adding that he will to Juba to help people "see the realities on the ground and continue to speak truth to power".

"With the political appointment, I will capture some attention and use it to capture the imagination of the public. I will not go to Juba with the delusion that I will be able to change things in any grand way," he stressed.

(ST)

  • 15 March 22:50, by Mayendit

    Mr. Mabior Garang sound like he is dissatisfied from his Boss Riek Machar Teny and one hand, his thinking about joining his father Party led by the current president Salve Kiir Mayardit. Mabior Garang if you can read my message that will be great. Please don’t waste your time, let your brother Chol Garang get the chance because he will be highly respected than you. You have been following wrong m

    repondre message

  • 15 March 22:57, by Mayendit

    Continue on Mabior Garang. You have been following wrong man at the wrong time and wrong place and even if you change your colors still your name is sticking in our minds. There were a lot of bad things that were done in 1991, when Riek Machar Teny invaded Bor North communities and I can’t mentioned those bad things but if you asked what bad things that were done then,you will probably crying for

    repondre message

  • 16 March 00:01, by Mayendit

    Mabior Garang, I grantee that, the peace agreement Will not be attainable at the presence of Riek Machar Teny and current president Salve Kiir Mayardit. You will hear very soon that,some of your generals in Riek Machar’s camp are not coming to work with their leader Riek Machar Teny and his wife Angelina Teny. Interestingly, the Eastern Nuers communities have been frustrated too.

    repondre message

  • 16 March 00:13, by Mayendit

    Finally. Mr. Mabior Garang, I am absolutely supporting you just to quit politics right now, because you had started wrong foot by rebelling against your father’s foundation, the SPLA and SPLM. I don’t like the Kiir Mayardit leadership style but I understand that, your late father Dr.John Garang did some bad things however, the Dinka Bahr El Ghazal regions have abandoned him until the CPA arrived

    repondre message

  • 16 March 00:25, by Mayendit

    I am very sorry, I mean the Dinka Bahr El Ghazal regions have not abandoned your late father Dr.John Garang and to add this important. From now on, you must come forward to make apologies to your own Dinkas people because you have betrayal them. Throughout your attitudes, many Dinkas people are wondering and concerned about your late father legacy because we believe there’s something wrong with y

    repondre message

  • 16 March 02:46, by Games

    Mayedit
    You Dinka are most ignorant, deceives, denialable people on this planet. De MABBIOR will never joined Salva Kiir government for these reasons. Salva Kiir rebelled again Garang in early 21st century. Salva Kiir with helps of Uganda government killed Dr. Garang, which they nearly repeat to Machar in 2013 and 2016

    repondre message

    • 16 March 03:19, by Mayendit

      Games you are so Idiocy.
      The answer on who killed John Garang is not known within South Sudanese people. The world are not telling because it might be caused by our friends outside not South Sudan. Second to that, Mr. Mabior Garang is not popular within Dinka Bor leave alone the whole Dinkas societies. Thirdly, you will hear very soon that, some generals from Eastern Nuers communities are going

      repondre message

  • 16 March 02:46, by Games

    Mayedit
    You Dinka are most ignorant, deceives, denialable people on this planet. De MABBIOR will never joined Salva Kiir government for these reasons. Salva Kiir rebelled again Garang in early 21st century. Salva Kiir with helps of Uganda government killed Dr. Garang, which they nearly repeat to Machar in 2013 and 2016

    repondre message

  • 16 March 03:30, by Mayendit

    The vast majority of the Nuers supporters are saying, the politicians from Nuers in Unity regions have betrayal them. Look the reason why the Dinka people don’t trust Riek Machar Teny. Just see how he appointed his wife Mrs Anglina Nyajang Teny to Defense minister meanwhile, there are qualified generals to take that position. Can you imagine if Riek become a president of South Sudan, what do you t

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

