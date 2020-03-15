De Mabior threats to quit South Sudan govt within 8 moths

March 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The newly appointed Deputy Interior Minister Mabior Garang de Mabior said he would quit the government within eight months if the security arguments are not fully implemented.

Mabior who is a leading member of the SPLM-IO released a statement on Sunday full of scepticism about the seriousness of President Kiir seriousness to achieve democratic reforms during the three-year transitional period.

"I was going to turn down the portfolio but after many Comrades pleaded with me, I decided to take up the post. My position remains the same despite accepting to participate in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU)," he said.

The eldest son of late John Garang de Mabior, founder of the historical SPLM said that it was difficult to "fathom" that how after the pre-transitional period and the two extensions the security arrangements are implemented.

"I will do what I can within the constraints of what we are calling a unity government and resign if we fail to implement the security arrangements in the next eight (8) months," he stressed.

In his strong criticism, de Mabior pointed to the possible complications that would result from the formation of a large coalition cabinet with 5 five presidents, 35 minister and 10 deputy ministers.

He noted that the dollar price is down while the international donors will not fund a government-run by "sanctioned financial criminals".

In May 2016, South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, forced de Mabior the then minister of water resources and irrigation to leave the first meeting of the Council of Ministers over his dressing style which allegedly violated the dress code.

SPLM-IO Criticized

In his public statement, de Mbior claimed that some SPLM-IO officials in the National Pre-transition Committee (NPTC) looted money and neglected the implementation process of the peace agreement the during the interim period, adding that they now appointed minister despite this failure.

"The SPLM-IO has surrendered and all we have done is legitimize the status quo for another 3 years," he said.

The SPLM-IO asserted that President Kiir will not implement the revitalized peace pact, adding that he will to Juba to help people "see the realities on the ground and continue to speak truth to power".

"With the political appointment, I will capture some attention and use it to capture the imagination of the public. I will not go to Juba with the delusion that I will be able to change things in any grand way," he stressed.

(ST)