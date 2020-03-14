Sudan health minister blames hospitals for Coronavirus belated diagnosis

March 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Akram Ali Eltom, Federal Minister of Health, regretted the failure of hospitals to quickly diagnose the first case of Coronavirus in Sudan.

The minister was reacting to statements by the family of a Sudanese patient who died from COVID-19 after a recent trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Relative of the first victim of the respiratory illness in Sudan contested the announcement made by the Sudanese government about his death by COVID 19. They claimed that his blood test showed he tested negative.

In a press conference held on Friday evening, Eltom said that the initial tests for the patient did not reveal the virus, adding that his ministry bears the responsibility of the failure and pledged to hold accountable the medical staff for leniency in dealing with the case of the deceased.

The Sudanese Coronavirus victim who was over fifty years old, died on Thursday, in a private hospital in Khartoum, days after being with his family at several hospitals, because doctors failed to diagnose the disease until his death.

"After his death samples were taken of the body and tests showed that the cause of death was the Coronavirus, the minister said.

The Minister added the family has been quarantined for possible Coronavirus exposure. Also, health authorities seek to identify other relatives and friends who were in contact with the deceased after his return from the UAE.

Last January the medical journal Lancet published a study about the spread of the disease in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus in China saying that sometimes people may carry the virus before symptom onset.

The minister of health said that they have taken some measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country including the ban on entry of foreigners from five countries, ban of gatherings and meetings, closure of border passing points with Egypt.

There are 51767 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness out of China and 80 991 confirmed cases in China which to some extent has succeeded to control the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday evening, the global death toll reached 4,955, while ?132,758? cases have been confirmed.

70,176 people have recovered, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The institution draws from official figures, so the true toll could be higher.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

(ST)