President Kiir appoints South Sudan unity government



March 13, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has finally announced on Thursday the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) including the appointment of a female defence minister for the first time in the country.

President Kiir on 22 February appointed his first vice-president and four other vice-presidents establishing a sort of collective leadership with clear attributions to everyone as provided in the revitalized peace pact.

However, discussions to form the cabinet took more time, as the peace partners of the SPLM-IO and the SSOA complained that the president and his entourage wanted to keep the most important ministries for them.

However, the list of the new cabinet included Angelina Teny as the minister of defence and placed in the third rank after the Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro who maintains his position and the new foreign minister Beatrice Khamis a Wani.

According to the peace agreement, the participation of women should be at 35% in the executive. The SPLM-IG has to appoint six women, the SPLM-IO three at least and the SSOA one women. The latter gave the Ministry of Agriculture Josephine Lagu.

Kiir who has to appoint 20 ministers of the 35 cabinet members appointed Paul Mayom as the Interior Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth as the Information Minister, Garang Mabiordit as the Finance and Planning Minister and Ruben Madol Arol as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

Puot Kang Chol is the Minister of Petroleum after representing the SPLM-IO rebel group at the National Pre-transitional Committee (NPTC), which is charged with implementing the peace agreement.

Another young minister appointed by the SPLM-IO in the national unity government is Manawa Peter Gatkuoth who takes the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation. He served as the SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

For the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro has been appointed Minister of Public Service and Human Resources Development, also Deny Jock Chagor has become the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

SSOA Secretary-General Lam Akol, in a statement issued on Thursday that the quota of the alliance initially included the ministries of Peace Building, Public Service and Human Resource Development and the Deputy Minister in Interior.

He added that they were not informed about the final ministerial positions of the SSOA.

Below is the full list of the national unity government.

R-TGONU Cabinet 12 March 2020

1. Hon. Martin Elia Lomoro, Cabinet affairs

2. Hon. Beatrice Khamis a Wani, foreign affair

3. Hon. Angelina Teny, defence

4. Hon. Michael Makuei, information

5. Hon. Madol Arol, Justice

6. Hon. Rizik Zakaria, Wild Life Conservation and Tourism

7. Hon. Puot Dak Kang, Petroleum

7. Hon. Paul Mayom, Interior

8. Hon. Stephen Par, PeaceBuilding

9. Hon. Garang Mabiordit, Finance

10 Hon. Awut Deng Chuil, General Education

11. Hon. Kuol Athian, Trade and Investment

12. Hon. Oboto Mamur, Security

13. Hon. Jimy Kumba, Parliamentary affairs

14. Hon. Stephen Lasuba, Federal Affairs

15. Hon. Manawa Peter, Water resources

16. Hon. Dhieu Mathok, Investment

17. James Hoth Mai, Labour

18 Hon. Mayen Majongdit, Humanitarian Affairs

19. Hon. Awut General, Education

20. Hon. Dang Chagor, Higher Education

21. Hon. Bokosoro, Public Service

22. Hon. Madut Biar, Transport

23. Hon. Majok Mijak, Roads and Bridges

24. Hon. Elizabeth Achuei, Health

25. Hon. Josephina Joseph Lago, Agriculture

26. Hon. John luke, East Africa Affair

27. Hon. Hener Udwar, Mining and industry

28. Hon. Manawa Peter, Water Resources and Irrigation

29. Hon. Peter Marcello, Energy and Dams

30. Hon. Nadia Arop Culture and heritage

31. Hon. Bol Dhieu Youth and Sports

32. Hon. Onyoti Adigo, Livestock and Animal

33. Hon. Josephine Napine Cosmas, Environment

34. Hon. Michael Chanjiek land housing

35. Hon. Aya Benjamin Warele, Gender and Child social development

Deputy Ministers:-



1. Hon. Deng Deng Akoon, cabinet

2. Hon. Deng Dau, Foreign Affair

3. Hon. Lily Albino, Agriculture

4. Hon. Malek Ruben, Defence and Veteran Affairs

5. Hon. Agok Makur, Finance and Planning

6. Hon. Mabior Garang De Mabior, Interior

7. Hon. Jesoph Malek Rok, Justice

8. Hon. Martin Kako, General Education

9. Hon. Khalid Butus, Public Service Human Resources

10. Hon. Baba Medan, Information