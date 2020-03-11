Explosive device used to attack Sudan’s Hamdok is locally-manufactured

March 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese police revealed, on Tuesday, new details about the assassination attempt that targeted the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock survived a bombing attack while he was heading to his office in Khartoum.

"The police officers of forensic evidence division analyzed the 750-gram explosive, which is locally manufactured, and planted on the side of the road," said the police spokesman Major General Omer Abdel-Majid Bashir in a statement on Tuesday.

He revealed that the explosive device is made of Lead azide (Pb (N3)), which is very highly sensitive and makes a loud sound when exploding.

Bashir said that the explosive force of the blast created a hole 90 cm long, 65 cm wide and 25 cm deep. Also, it caused damage in a circle of 1500 meters in diameter, as the iron fragments caused material damage to the vehicles.

He further confirmed that the police investigation teams continue to work with the judicial agencies, with the aim of determining all the connections of the terrorist plot, before to renew calls to the Sudanese to report suspicious movements to the police.