UN chief condemns terrorist attack on Sudan’s prime minister

March 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Guterres “condemns the attack” on Hamdok motorcade on Monday, said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable,” further said Dujarric.

Also, he stressed the UN unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan.

The assassination attempt of the former Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) was largely condemned by the international community which voiced its support to the democratic transition in Sudan.

The Sudanese government on Monday evening decided to review the security measures to strengthen the protection of the prime minister and other members of the transitional authority.

