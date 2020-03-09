Sudan says Hamdok assassination attempt was "terrorist attack"

March 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government said that the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is a “terrorist attack” and pledged to deal with decisively.

In a statement issued after an explosion that targeted Hamdok convoy in Khartoum, the government’s spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh described the assassination attempt as a "terrorist attack" and

“We know that there are those who target the revolution of the Sudanese people and the gains they have made (...) but we assure that the will of the revolution remains and that its march will continue and will never lose its compass”.

The minister added that the security authorities have begun investigating the assassination attempt but he did not charge any group.

For its part, the Sudanese police said that the terrorist attack resulted in the injury of a traffic policeman, and damaged several vehicles that were near the bombing area, including two cars from the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The statement further said that police forces have been placed on a heightened state of alert to investigate the "terrorist plot".

In a related development, the Prime Minister held an extraordinary meeting for his cabinet to assess the security situation in the country after the attack.

He further said that the Sudanese revolution was dowry with the blood of the youth of Sudan, stressing "Our souls are not more precious than that blood."

Also, the Forces for Freedom and Change released the itineraries of the demonstrations in support of the prime minister that will take place this evening from 05:00 to 08:00 pm.

The different marches will converge at the Freedom square in Khartoum where the FFC leaders and government representatives will address the crowd.

(ST)