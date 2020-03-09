

March 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A visiting delegation of U.S. Department of the Treasury discussed with the Sudanese prime minister and foreign minister financial reforms to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Marshall Billingslea Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the U.S. Department of the Treasury met with r Abdallah Hamdok and Foreign Minister and Asma Abdallah on Sunday.

Billingslea "praised Sudan’s role in combating terrorism and reaffirmed the support of the US government for the transitional period," said the foreign ministry in a statement released after his meeting with the minister.

U.S. officials say Khartoum has taken important anti-laundering measures to improve the banking system and countering the financing of terrorism but demand to take further steps to enhance the financial system.

The visiting US Treasury official "noted that the US government has already lifted the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, but the country’s designation as a State Sponsor of terrorism prevents Sudan from being able to make financial transfers with international financial institutions," said foreign ministry

"He expressed hope that th Sudan would be removed from the list soon," further said the statement.

The office of the prime minister also released a statement after his meeting with Hamdok saying that the prime minister reiterated "the U.S. is a strategic partner" to Sudan to overcome the challenges of transition.

The meeting discussed the role that the U.S can play in assisting the transitional government to implement its priorities and programs, especially in the areas of economy and peace, his office stressed.

