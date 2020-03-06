 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 March 2020

South Korea postpones troops rotation in South Sudan over coronavirus

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hanbit Market, a vegetable and pastry shop belonging to the South Korean contingent's vocational training centre in Bor, is inaugurated (UNMISS photo)
March 6, 2020 (JUBA) — South Korea has postponed the rotation of its peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan within the UN Mission in the country (UNMISS) due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in these countries.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, about 300 troops had been scheduled to travel to South Sudan to replace a contingent of the Hanbit Unit.

The rotation takes place every eight months.

"The deployment will be postponed for about two weeks as of now, although it’s subject to change," said a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer according to the news agency.

As of Friday, South Korea reported 6,593 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. In the military, over 34 people have tested positive, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

In a related development, Sudan Tribune was not able to verify a letter seen by its journalists sent on 3 March by Gabriel Jok Riak Makol, chief of general staff of South Sudan People’s Defense to the UNMISS force commander.

“I write to inform your esteemed office to put on hold the rotation of UNMISS forces from China, South Korea, India, Nepal and Cambodia until further notice,” reads the letter.

International health officials fear the spread of the coronavirus disease causes ravages in the continent due to the lack of adequate means to face this outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pledged to support African countries to strengthening their capacities to treat patients and improve infection, prevention and control in health facilities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 14:53, by Midit Mitot

    Let them wait there for awhile.

    repondre message

  • 6 March 16:57, by choldit

    This is sensible move,’general Jok. They should stay until cleared safe to travel. Some countries put a travel ban for people from south East Asian countries. Why not South Sudan?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ethnic Conflicts: South Sudan perspective 2020-03-05 10:45:45 By Steve Paterno Ethnic conflict is so much prevalent in South Sudan it challenges any attempt to preserve peace and security throughout the entire territorial integrity of nation. In other (...)

Why do Murle ethnic youth attack their neighbours? 2020-03-02 15:06:51 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar March 2, 2020 ---- This topic is a very big question even ethnic Murle themselves: their political leaders, community elders and their heavily armed youth, have never (...)

Sudanese want comprehensive sustainable peace 2020-03-01 19:08:29 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The December 19th 2018 Glorious Revolutionary People of Sudan have great hope fraught with some caution about what is going on in the platform of the City of Juba, the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.