Talks to form South Sudan’s governemnt are going well: Sudanese official

March 4, 2020 (JUBA) - Senior member of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council said discussions are progressing well in Juba for the formation of the national unity government.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” met on Tuesday with President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar to discuss the formation of the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

Until Wednesday, the technical committees did not finalize the formation of the 35-member cabinet as the SPLM-IG of President Salva Kiir is accused of seeking control all the important ministerial positions.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the two peace partners, Hemetti expressed hope that the government would be announced soon.

“Consultations are underway to form the transitional government, and we hope the cabinet will be formed without obstacles,” said Hemetti who is Sudan special envoy tasked with the follow-up of the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

He further called on the two sides to make the needed concessions to ensure reconciliation and achieve stability in the country.

“We hope that the government of South Sudan will be formed, given the special relationship between the two countries and that stability in South Sudan serves stability in Sudan,” he stressed.

(ST)