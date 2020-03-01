Sudanese Islamist party dismisses member for visiting Israel

February 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Islamist Popular Congress Party (PCP) announced on Saturday the dismissal of one of its youth leaders due to his visit to Israel.

PCP logo

The former PCP youth secretary Mohamed Abbas al-Fadni, was in Israel last week with an interfaith youth delegation.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the PCP said they learnt about the visit from press reports, adding that the move is considered as a violation of the principles and positions of the party."

"Therefore, the Secretariat decided to dismiss the aforementioned member from the Popular Congress party for his action, reaffirming our commitment to support the Palestinian cause in the face of the usurper occupier."

ln statements last week, al-Fadni said that he would visit Jerusalem with an interfaith youth group including Muslims, Christians and Jews to participate in an open dialogue on the future of the peace process. the forum was attended by prominent Jewish figures from the Israeli Knesset. Also, he announced his participation in other forums and meeting in Israel.

The former PCP official stated that he had informed a number of the party’s leading members and figures of the visit and did not find any objection from them. He further stressed that his decision to travel to Israel reflected his convictions.

Al-Fadni’s trip to Israel took place after a meeting between the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council and the Israeli prime minister in Uganda in early February 2020.

At the time, the Sudanese Islamist groups criticized al-Burhan for the meeting.

(ST)