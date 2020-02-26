 
 
 
The Aug. 8, 1998, bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. (AP file photo)
February 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan seeks to reach a compromise with the victims of the al Qaeda’s 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania to fulfil the conditions posed by the US administration for the lift of sanctions.

Sudanese government on 13 February reached a deal with the families of U.S. sailors killed in the al Qaeda bombing of the destroyer USS Cole. According to the deal, Khartoum will pay them $30 million and in return, the case will be closed definitively.

Asked about his government approach with the victims of the embassies, Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Faisal Mohamed Saleh said they want to reach an agreement negotiated with the victims and their families to settle the case.

"The approach we used to negotiate a reasonable compensation for the families of the victims of the destroyer USS Cole would be the same approach that the representatives of the Government of Sudan and legal practitioners will work on in the case of the victims of the embassies bombings.," Saleh said.

"There will be negotiations and we hope to reach a reasonable compensation that the government can pay," he added in a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The minister reiterated that the government of Sudan and the Sudanese people are not responsible for these attacks. But, his government deals with them as a fait accompli issued by an American court and has become one of the conditions for lifting sanctions on Sudan.

He further said that the government is determined to close this file and address the remaining political points with the US administration to remove the name of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

Under Secretary for Political Affairs, David Hale on 14 January urged Sudan’s Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah to pay financial compensations to family members of the victims of terrorist attacks before to remove the impoverished country from the SST list.

"The Under Secretary underscored that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government," said the State Department in a statement issued after the meeting.

The simultaneous bombings on 7 August 1998 at the U.S. Embassies in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, resulted in the death of more than 200 people and thousands were injured.

On 24 February, the victims of the 1998 bombing challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court a rule by a court of appeal in favour of the Sudanese government that overturned about $4.3 billion in punitive damages of $10.2 billion initially awarded to the families.

The court of appeal said the federal Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act bars punitive damages for events such as the bombings if they happened before a 2008 amendment to the law.

The judges of the Supreme Court have to see if this decision was right or to revoke it.

(ST)

  • 26 February 08:12, by Langbaar

    "Sudan seeks negotiated settlement with U.S. victims of embassy bombing"
    7/08/1998 bombings in Nairobi, Dar El Salam, Tanzania and failed bombing in Kampala, Uganda; had nothing to do with *El Qada*, it was an *evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantuses, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters>>>

    • 26 February 08:19, by Langbaar

      ,Indians, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between who covet our country and our people death fellows*. I will repeat again, we are not going live side by side with these vermin fellows. the ancient Egyptians are here.>>>

      • 26 February 10:19, by Fathi

        That’s fine. You can keep your ancient Egypt and we will raise our ancient Ta-Seti, Kemet, Kush, Meroe, and Makuria. The ancient Egyptians were losers who were conquered by Hyksos, Canaanites Persians, Romans, Assyrians, and the mighty Kushites. Don’t forget that God backhanded them with Red Sea when they were chasing Moses

        • 26 February 10:24, by Fathi

          The ancient Egyptians were also conquered by the Libyans. They ancient Egyptians were our colony. Our colonies extended into Levantine. Our Nuer leader Taharqa saved the Jews back in the day from the Assyrians back when the jews were black like us. Taharqa was praised for that and it’s even mentioned in our former holy book, the bible, before theRomans altered the bible with their devilish scribe

          • 26 February 10:28, by Fathi

            Langbaar,

            If you don’t want to live side by side with us then go back to your garbage school in Kenya, while the great Nuer PhD holding Riek Machar rebuilds your South Sudan and fights off the Kenyan locusts

  • 26 February 10:33, by Fathi

    Sudan Tribune where are you getting this 30 million from? A bunch of the US outlets and propagandists are saying 70 million was paid for the USS Cole.

  • 26 February 10:54, by Fathi

    This whole thing bogus. Sudan expelled bin Laden and his cronies in 1996. Sudan even gave all the intel files on Al Qaeda and bin Laden to the US. To then hold Sudan accountable for 1998 & 2000 attacks is the US attempt to deflect blame for their repeated intelligence failures and justify extorting a 3rd world country, which they later divided.

    • 26 February 11:00, by Fathi

      Sudan must continue reject complicity for 1998 and 2000 attacks but attempt to payoff the US, which is acting like a mafia boss. If we don’t reject complicity, I wouldn’t be surprised if the US tries to blame 9/11 on Sudan.

      • 26 February 11:03, by Fathi

        How come only official state sponsors of terrorism are held accountable? What kind of bullshit law is that? Anyone sponsoring terrorism should be held to the same standard, not just those countries labeled as a SST. We know that isn’t the case because half their allies in sponsor terrorism in the middle east.

        • 26 February 11:07, by Fathi

          Perfect example is Turkey sending jihadists (Al Nusra) to Idlib and Libya, while Israel is arming terrorists throughout Syria and treating wounded ISIS soldiers in Israel. Don’t even get me started on the western praised white helmets, who in reality are likely terrorists themselves and fake chemical attacks to get western support against Assad.

          • 26 February 11:10, by Fathi

            For those who deny this, answer me this: Why was Baghdadi in the US controlled Idlib, Syria? It wasn’t until the Syrian forces were on an offensive that he was killed. Every time Syrian Army is on an offensive, Israel slows them down, by acting as the jihadi airforce lol

            • 26 February 11:18, by Fathi

              Notice how US outrage against Turkey changed when Turkey started to cause problems in Idlib. Meanwhile the idiot US president, who lacks morals and ethics, tells his cult that he has removed troops from Syria and is bragging about actively and illegally stealing their oil.

              Why was bin Laden in Pakistan? Another US "ally" ....

  • 26 February 11:23, by Fathi

    Also, why is it that the trial is being held and carried out by US courts? There is a clear conflict of interest. This is a political trial. Lower court judges could easily be removed if they don’t agree with the US ruling.

    • 26 February 11:27, by Fathi

      If you want to talk about the supreme court, well that court is bullshit also. Trump recently appointed 2 new judges, one is a janjaweed-like rapist too. Trump, himself, criticized 2 of the liberal judges recently and pointed out that they are not impartial and requested they recuse themselves from trials involving him.

      • 26 February 11:33, by Fathi

        I find it suspicious that the supreme court randomly decided to pick up this case, despite having hundreds or thousands pick from, and deal with it now, 22 years after the attacks. They know damn well Sudan is desperate to get off the SST. They could’ve done so more easily by dealing with the 6 billion instead of the now possible 10 billion. US courts are not impartial.

        • 26 February 11:38, by Fathi

          The US supreme court recently ruled that border patrol agents can legally shoot people, in the Mexican side of the border, from the US side of border and not be held accountable. How is that not a biased ruling?

          • 26 February 11:44, by Fathi

            Sudan being on the SST list is a way for the US to colonize Sudan without attacking it directly. The US could remove Sudan while Sudan is negotiating payments to victims. Instead the US is delaying removal while they continue to exploit Sudan.
            I even read that the US involvement in mediating Nile water shares includes forcing Sudan to sign as a precondition.

            • 26 February 11:49, by Fathi

              Despite being in a terrible economic condition, Sudan should slow down complete compliance with all the new US demands, except for counter terrorism compliance. Sudan should slow down compliance with these demands until after the donor conference. Following removal from SST, Sudan should demand military aid as part of the counter-terrorism compliance like how every country receives

