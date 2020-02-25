SPLM-N al-Hilu, SNA calls for secular state in Sudan



February 25, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) and the Sudanese National Alliance (SNA) signed a joint political declaration calling for a secular state in Sudan.

The Political Declaration signed in Juba on Tuesday stressed on the need to agree on a national project establishing a modern state based on the nation’s shared values, and a social contract based on the consent of all components of the Sudanese people.

“Sudan’s constitutional and legal structures should be established on the secularism and the separation of religion from the state,” said the declaration signed by SNA deputy leader Mohamed Farouq Salman and SPLM-N-al-Hilu Secretary-General Amar Amum.

“This will constitute a way out of the maze of circumventing the tasks of change and (...) establishing a secular democratic system,” the declaration stressed.

The two sides reaffirmed the right of peoples to self-determination before to say “The Sudanese National Alliance and the SPLM here confirm their commitment to voluntary unity, which is based on the foundations of justice, freedom and equality.”

Talks between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled as the government refuses to include the secular state or the self-determination in the peace talks.

The government negotiating delegation says the separation between religion and the state should be discussed at the constitutional conference.

Al-Burhan stated several times that the transitional authority is willing to negotiate and make the needed concessions for the sake of peace in Sudan, pointing that any issue touches Sudan’s integrity.

The SNA is a member of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

It is in Juba with the other forces of the large coalition for talks with the armed groups to clear differences and encourage the armed groups to join them in Khartoum to achieve the tasks if the transitional government.

However, the SNA leaders are known for their support for the secular state like the Sudanese Communist Party. The two parties have taken a public position in favour of the secular state.

(ST)