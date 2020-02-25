 
 
 
Government, armed groups agree to allocate 20% of Sudan civil service for Darfur

Ahmed Tugud Darfur groups spokesperson speaks to reporters with al-Taishi (L) on 24 February 2020 (SC photo)
February 24, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups said they agreed to allocate 20 per cent of the jobs in the civil service to the western Sudan region.

The negotiating teams from the transitional government and Darfur groups announced they reached a deal on the employment of Darfurians in the civil service which is part of the power-sharing in the peace talks.

Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi told reporters in Juba that the two parties agreed to address the underrepresentation of Darfur people in the civil service.

He stressed they agreed to establish two mechanisms, the first will study the causes of the historical imbalance in the representation of Darfur and ways to address it. While the second will address the short-term imbalance through positive discrimination.

"We have agreed on time limits and specific criteria for the implementation (of this affirmative action). Also, we agreed to allocate 20% of the civil service to the sons and daughters of Darfur," he added.

Darfur people complain of the underrepresentation in the public service saying it is controlled by people from the centre and north Sudan who have more opportunities for education than the other regions.

For his part, Ahmed Tugud who is the spokesperson of Darfur groups described the agreement as "a positive understanding on a very important issue and one of the causes of the long conflict in Darfur".

"We have made remarkable progress in the negotiation process and we will continue discussions on the other issues," Tugud further said, expressing hopes to reach a comprehensive peace agreement before the end of the three weeks extensions on 6 March.

(ST)

  • 25 February 09:07, by Marco A. Wek

    Injustice let to the break away of the South and our brothers and sisters in Sudan, particularly, North and central Sudanese need to wake up. Time for monopoly is over. Ggive all sons and daughters of Sudan regardless of their skin tone or ethinic background their full God given rights.

    I code late Dr. John Garang De Mabior?it is God in His infinite wisdom that created the Arab, the Nuba, the Bej

    repondre message

    • 25 February 10:28, by Fathi

      As a norther from the center, I must say, it was NOT injustice to let our brothers in south secede. It was their overwhelming choice, justifiably so, after years of underrepresentation & oppression. It was a shock needed to help northerners see past the dictator’s propaganda.

      repondre message

      • 25 February 10:35, by Fathi

        Let us first address the reasons that led them to choose secession while also addressing the needs of our brothers in Darfur, South Kordofan, Blue Nile, and East Sudan. Then we should seek true reconciliation by acknowledging our mistakes and helping our brothers in South build their nation. Maybe we might try join them and our cousins in the East African Federation once we are stable again.

        repondre message

Sudan Tribune

