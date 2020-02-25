 
 
 
Holdout groups call for peace talks with new government in South Sudan

Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands Thomas Cirilo after signing Ceasefire agreement in Roma on 14 Feb 2020 (Sant Egidio photo)
February 24, 2020 (JUBA) - The holdout South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) on Monday called on the transitional national unity government to negotiate with them to achieve sustainable peace in the country.

The call comes two days after the appointment of the first vice-president and the four vice-presidents as the first step in the formation of the transitional national unity government tasked with the implementation of the revitalized peace pact during the coming 36months.

Achieving sustainable peace in South Sudan requires to address the root cause of the crisis not a distribution of political positions, said the alliance.

"SSOMA would like to reiterate to all the people of South Sudan that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without resolving the root causes of the conflict in the country," SSOMA said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"We encourage the new transitional government, R-TGoNU to use this opportunity to engage in real and substantive negotiations on the way forward to achieve peace in South Sudan," further stressed the holdout alliance.

The SSOMA and the government of President Salva Kiir last January signed the Roma Declaration for peace in South Sudan within the framework of a process mediated by t the religious community of Sant’Egidio.

Furthermore, they recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities on 14 February.

The SSOMA includes the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A), National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

(ST)

  • 25 February 07:44, by South South

    briefcase rebels are wasting out time. Join the government of national unity and be a part of the history or shut up and get away from our way.

    repondre message

    • 25 February 08:20, by Malakal county Simon

      South South/

      At the end of the day, we are all one people’s one nation.. therefore, We must accept peace and avoid being refugees in neighbouring countries and abroad.... This call should be welcome with open arms unconditional!!

      repondre message

  • 25 February 09:30, by Mayendit

    We are absolutely getting ashamed to the eyes of the worldwide. The Image of South Sudan nation is damaged because of these people. Former Secretary General Pagan Amum Okiech, former Chief of staff general Paul Malong Awan,general Oyai Deng Ajak and general Thomas Cirillo are all parts of the roots causes. Pagan himself was desperate to get Chairmanship of the SPLM Party while, Cirillo was busy lo

    repondre message

  • 25 February 09:39, by Mayendit

    Continue: Thomas Cirillo was busy looting million dollars for army and Paul Malong hiding $millions for the former SPLA. Oyai Deng Ajak was part of Rebecca Nyandeng Garang groups so there’s no is clean when it come to talk about root cause of the fighting in South Sudan. Kiir Mayardit, Riek Machar and all political Detainees are the most people to be held accountable if there’s a lawfully present

    repondre message

  • 25 February 09:50, by Mayendit

    Continue: No one is clean when it come to talk about root cause of the fighting in South Sudan. Maybe the South Sudanese people don’t have a feeling like what I had about South Sudan. People who thinks they are most educated in South Sudan clearly, they’re worst people in South Sudan. 1.5 VP in South Sudan is very wrong 2.55 members of the Parliamentary and 35 plus 10 deputies were also wrong. 3 S

    repondre message

  • 25 February 09:55, by Mayendit

    Reinstated Riek Machar Teny three times is wrong. What a country will look like the young nation is lacking many things yet, people wanted more and more 55 parliamentarians and 35 Ministers to serve small nation. Are we are not ashamed?.

    repondre message

    • 25 February 10:11, by deng

      Peace is our most important to be restored. I understand your concern, the root cause of all rebels is distribution of positions, they were working as government officials in high level or positions.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

