Keep on the spirit of compromise, Troika countries advise South Sudan leader

February 23, 2020 - (JUBA) - The Troika Countries welcomed the formation of the national unity government in Juba calling on the parties to keep working with the spirit of compromise during the transitional period.

"For the transitional period to be a success, a spirit of continuous collaboration, supported by the active, engaged, and free voices of citizens and civil society, must continue," said a joint statement released by the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway.

The Troika stressed that the recent compromise reached by the peace partners over the states number and the security arrangements create an opportunity for the country to move forward for the first time since 2011.

"Nearly nine years since South Sudan’s independence, this is an opportunity for the political leadership to take their country forward towards prosperity and peace by making meaningful progress on security sector arrangements, the reform agenda, transitional justice and accountability, and preparations for credible and safe elections".

President Kiir, on Saturday, pledged to work closely with his First Vice President Riek Machar to implement the revitalized peace agreement during the 36 month period of the transitional period.

"My brother Dr Riek Machar and I are now partners in peace. The long-awaited Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU) will now be formed, and its formation brings an end to the long-suffering of our people," Kiir said.

(ST)