Sudan peace talks are entering crucial final stages: Arman



February 23, 2020 - (JUBA) - Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar Sunday said that the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements are entering the crucial final stages.

The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) are expected to reach a comprehensive peace within the upcoming, after extending the process for three weeks on 15 February.

"The negotiations are now entering critical and final stages. We in the SPLM-N and the SRF forces are ready to reach a final peace agreement and to resolve the outstanding issues," Arman told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

He stressed that the peace agreement will contribute to the dismantling of the former regime. He stressed that peace will allow building a new security sector with new military doctrine and will contribute to the reform of the economy and foreign relations.

The SRF leading member added that peace will correct the mistakes committed at the beginning of the transitional period.

However, he welcomed the ongoing dialogue between the SRF and the Forces for Freedom and change (FFC) and called for the establishment of a partnership between all the forces of revolution and change to make the transitional period successful and build a democratic regime.

The FFC has a delegation in Juba for nearly two weeks holding discussions with the SRF on several issues such as the term of the transitional period and the representation of the armed groups in Hamdok’s government which will be reshuffled after the peace agreement.

Arman pointed out that the recent deal by the South Sudanese peace partners on the pre-transitional arrangements, and the appointment of the SPLM-IO leader as First Vice President will positively impact on the Sudanese peace process and contribute the stability of the whole region.

He said that the spilt of the SPLM-N into two factions one by Malik Agar and another by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu, and the lack of coordination between them in the ongoing negotiations harms the Two Areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan and the whole country.

Talks between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are deadlocked as the SPLM-N al-Hilu says the will engage discussions only if Khartoum accepts to include secular state and self-determination in the agenda of negotiations.

In a related development, he described as positive their meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Buran on Saturday

"Al-Burhan demonstrated a clear desire to reach a final peace agreement and made it clear that his eagerness is shared by the head of the government negotiating delegation Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’."

The SPLM-N Agar deputy head further called on the transitional government to send a number of ministers in the final stages of negotiations, stressing that their absence is not beneficial to the negotiating process.

Arman was referring to the presence of several members of the Sovereign Council and the absence of the government ministers from the talks.

