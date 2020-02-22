Hamdok forms committee to probe police crackdown on protesters

February 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Friday formed an investigation committee to probe the use of violence against peaceful protesters on Thursday.

On Thursday, the police used tear gas and batons to disperse a protest calling to reintegrate pro-democracy military officers sacked recently by the army. The police crackdown on the protesters resulted in the injury of 53 people, according to the health ministry.

In a video message released on Friday evening, Hamdok announced the formation of an investigation committee on Thursday events.

He appointed the Attorney general at the head of the committee and ordered the committee to submit its final report within seven days maximum.

In his short speech, the prime minister said that the biggest challenge facing his government is restructuring the state machinery and its transformation to ensure the security and rights of the Sudanese.

He further strongly condemned the use of violence against civilians, stressing that such practice "is unacceptable in a government brought by the people".

Also, the head of the transitional government emphasized the importance of the role played by the youth in the defence of the revolution.

"They are guards of the revolution and its protectors," he said for the first time hinting on the need to keep the Sudanese street mobilized during the transitional period.

The Sudanese police released a statement on Friday saying they reacted to a small group of people who used the protest to commit "acts of vandalism".

The statement denied the use of live bullets and regretted the use of violence saying it was a "natural result for such frictions". In addition, it said over 60 police officers have been wounded and several of its vehicles have been damaged.

(ST