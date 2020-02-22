President Kiir appoint Machar FVP ahead of South Sudan new cabinet

February 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Friday appointed the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar as the First Vice-President in a first step towards the formation of the transitional unity government on Saturday.

South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

As announced on Thursday, ¨President Kiir on Friday evening issued a presidential decree appointing Machar as First Vice President to second hi in the implementation of the political and constitutional agreed in the revitalized peace agreement.

In a separate decree, he appointed Madam Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior as a vice-president. She is the first woman in to occupy this high constitutional position in the history of South Sudan.

Also, are appointed as vice-presidents, James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai. Before to reappoint them Kiir relieved both from their previous position.

In the same vein, he reappointed his Security Affairs Adviser Tut Kew Gatluak and the Presidential Affairs Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng.

President Kiir still has to appoint a vice-president to be nominated by the South Sudan Opposition Alliance which failed until Friday to agree on one of its leaders.

The revitalized government which is be appointed Saturday 22 February.

The new transitional government will include the SPLM-IG of President Kiir, the former SPLM/A-IO led Gen. Taban Deng Gai; and the Other Political Parties in Government. They will be joint by the SPLM/A-IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the Former Detainees (FDs); and the Other Political Parties outside the government.

Besides implementing its mandate as agreed in the revitalized peace pact, the new government has to negotiate a peace agreement with the holdout groups of SSOMA who started negotiations mediated by the Sant’Egidio community.

