President Kiir appoint Machar FVP ahead of South Sudan new cabinet

February 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Friday appointed the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar as the First Vice-President in a first step towards the formation of the transitional unity government on Saturday.

JPEG - 39.8 kb
South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

As announced on Thursday, ¨President Kiir on Friday evening issued a presidential decree appointing Machar as First Vice President to second hi in the implementation of the political and constitutional agreed in the revitalized peace agreement.

In a separate decree, he appointed Madam Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior as a vice-president. She is the first woman in to occupy this high constitutional position in the history of South Sudan.

Also, are appointed as vice-presidents, James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai. Before to reappoint them Kiir relieved both from their previous position.

In the same vein, he reappointed his Security Affairs Adviser Tut Kew Gatluak and the Presidential Affairs Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng.

President Kiir still has to appoint a vice-president to be nominated by the South Sudan Opposition Alliance which failed until Friday to agree on one of its leaders.

The revitalized government which is be appointed Saturday 22 February.
The new transitional government will include the SPLM-IG of President Kiir, the former SPLM/A-IO led Gen. Taban Deng Gai; and the Other Political Parties in Government. They will be joint by the SPLM/A-IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the Former Detainees (FDs); and the Other Political Parties outside the government.

Besides implementing its mandate as agreed in the revitalized peace pact, the new government has to negotiate a peace agreement with the holdout groups of SSOMA who started negotiations mediated by the Sant’Egidio community.

(ST)

  22 February 06:14, by South South

    Riek Machar is in. This is the end of rebellion in South Sudan, peace.

    repondre message

  22 February 06:15, by Mayendit

    Mr,president Salva Kiir Mayardit nobody care about your appointment for Riek Machar Teny and others traitors. To be honest with you president, the vast majority of South Sudanese people are talking down against you and your designated VP Riek Machar. Our Dinka communities are very much finding something else because we have been trying so hard to supported you but you are still confusing people so

    repondre message

  22 February 06:29, by Mayendit

    South_South
    I strongly disagree with you brother. Maybe you don’t know the Nuers culture, these people have been brainwashed long time ago even if put general Taban Deng Gai as a president, Riek Machar as a VP, Changson a second VP, James Koang Chuol as a Chief of staff and Simon Gatwech as a Minister of Defense still they will cause a troubled in South Sudan. Theirs parents haven’t taught them o

    repondre message

  22 February 06:44, by Mayendit

    South _South
    Theirs parents haven’t taught them on how they will respect others people. I am living too close to them and I have known for years basically, being the killer is important and make the person well known in the society.
    You can see their culture of violence and rebellious have been going since 1972. When the peace agreement was signed in Addiss Ababa in 1972, Samuel Gai Tut and Abda

    repondre message

Comment on this article



