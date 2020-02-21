Sudanese Misseriya rejects Kiir’s decision establishing as South Sudanese area

February 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Misseriya tribe voiced their rejection of a recent decision by President Salva Kiir to declare Abyei as South Sudanese area.

The Misseriya staged a protest against an African Union-backed proposal that excluded them from participating in a referendum on the future of Abyei outside the UN and AU headquarters in Khartoum on 28 November 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

Kiir established three administrative areas including Abyei, which is a disputed territory on the border between the two countries, raising interrogations in Khartoum.

Sudanese officials, however, did not comment on the decision.

But a Misseriya tribal leader Mukhtar Babo Nimir handed over a letter to the commissioner of Muglad locality of West Kordofan State pressing the Sudanese government to reject the move and called for peace negotiations between them and the Ngok Dinka.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Nimir affirmed their total rejection of Kiir’s decision. The tribal leader stressed that "Abyei is a Sudanese and a Misseriya (territory), declaring their readiness to protect it if necessary".

He further warned that they would resist this decision by all means including the closure of all the crossing points that pass through their land.

Sudanese and South Sudanese senior military officials signed a protocol on the deployment of checkpoints for weapons on the two sides of the border between.

The agreement is signed after a bloody attack by the Misseriya on 21 January killing 35 Ngok Dinka. While the Ethiopian peacekeeping force under the UN flag.

The tribal leader demanded to organize talks to end Abyei conflict in a neutral country and stop the delivery of Identity cards to Ngok Dinka, the UNISFA forces.

(ST)