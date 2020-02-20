 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 20 February 2020

Kiir, Machar agree to form South Sudan transitional government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir talks to the media flanked by Riek Machar on Thursday 20 Feb 2020 (Photo SSPPU)
February 19, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced an agreement with his would-be First Vice President to form the revitalized transitional agreement.

Following a meeting with SPLM-Io leader, President Kiir told reporters that he has agreed with Riek Machar to form the Revitalized Transitional National Unity Government on Saturday.

Machar will be appointed as the First Vice President (FVP) on Friday and the government will be dissolved on the same day ahead of the announcement of the new transitional cabinet on Saturday, he added.

“South Sudanese are tired of war and deserve peace and stability to develop the country,” stated Kiir.

Kiir held a meeting with Machar in presence of the Sudanese leading member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti.

Machar, for his part, said the meeting also discussed the concerns he had raised about the three new areas that President Kiir established when he accepted to restore the 10-state administrative regime.

Concerning, the protection of the FVP Machar who will remain in Juba from now onward, Kiir said the presidential guard brigade will be tasked with his protection and the other opposition leaders until the formation of the unified army.

According to Entebbe agreement, the new cabinet should be announced on 22 February marking the beginning of the awaited transitional period.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 February 15:33, by @you

    That’s a good move yah jenubin,
    We are happy to hear that from them.
    Let’s build our nation together.

    The green land is returning back to normal.
    I love south.sudan
    I love south.sudanese
    God bless you alls.

    repondre message

    • 20 February 16:18, by South South

      Great news for people of South Sudan. From now on, we need schools, hospitals, good roads, good agriculture and peace for our people

      repondre message

      • 20 February 20:54, by The Rhino

        South South,

        We thought Mesiriya Arabs had long grilled your ass, as you were nowhere to be seen or heard of,for the last few weeks.Well maybe next time they’ll get your damned ass.Get this,according to leaked news, many of your coward jienges reportedly ran out of the country(Juba and other big towns),for fear of being crushed down before February 22 dateline,if Kiir had not changed his mind....

        repondre message

        • 20 February 21:02, by The Rhino

          South South,

          ..reverting the country to original 10 states.Fact is, the fucker is not yet out of the woods!We want him and that Machar brought before the ICC for punishments.The two big murderers were/are directly responsible for the deaths of more than half a million and displacements of more than one third of the population in this country.No way they’ll get away unpunished for those crimes!!!

          repondre message

    • 20 February 16:34, by Mayendit

      Just wait, you will see Riek Machar Teny is causing more problem is causing sooner. His Nuers communities allies made attacked on innocent civilians Dinkas communities, in Eastern Lake about 5 people got killed and more wounded by his Nuers allies. Bor North of Duk county, they have attacked killings one and took more than 200 cows. They have also attacked Muriel so more are coming.

      repondre message

      • 20 February 16:49, by lino

        Mayendiit,
        Those are Nuer Militants who were created by Kiirdit after July, 2016!!! Now peace is being observed but these Militant know they will have no free food as all money will be sent for development. The only way to pay themselves is to go kill and take!!! Kiir must find a solution for his creation as he did for State Numbers and not Machardit!!!

        repondre message

        • 20 February 18:02, by Mayendit

          Lino.
          I think you are the Top of liars people look, the 2016 event have nothing to do with involvement of civilians youths in the community. The fact is, the Nuers people have been mobizing against Dinkas people by Riek Machar and his rebellious allies. If the Dinkas youths are mobilizing against Nuers communities perhaps, you will be stunning to sees million people going to Ethiopia trust me.

          repondre message

          • 20 February 18:49, by South South

            Mayendit,

            Please do not bother yourself debating people like lino. He is mentally retarded, leave him alone. For Riek Machar, he is in, I want you to underline that, he is in and when you are in you are one of us. He cannot play double standard anymore. We got him.

            repondre message

            • 20 February 19:17, by South South

              President Kiir said this today: "“I will appoint the vice presidents including Dr. Riek Machar tomorrow morning,” Kiir said."

              repondre message

              • 20 February 19:43, by Mayendit

                South- South
                Brother I got to tell you. I am not interesting any more about Riek Machar and Kiir Mayardit’s peace agreement because these two leaders have been failed over and over again. You can make your own assessment base on our history and you will come up with finding same. Kiir Mayardit is too slow that is fact. Riek Machar is a killer and that is true. These two leaders must be kick out o

                repondre message

            • 20 February 21:06, by lino

              Hahaaa!!! South South and Mayendit,

              Now we found out who is retarded between 3 of us; Kiirdit created Nuer Militants so Nuer can fight each other, and if you just found out boys, too bad!!! Kiirdit used the say tactics as Bashir of Sudan brothers, and it why Nuers Communities are killing themselves like chickens leave alone other tribes/communities!!!
              Tut Kew is Kiirdit mentor/ adviser/ Hemitee!!

              repondre message

  • 20 February 19:54, by Mayendit

    The BBC interviewer asking Riek Machar that, the South Sudanese people are accused you as you are killings people directly or indirectly and he responded by saying, I killed no fly later, the interviewer said, the South Sudanese former vice president Riek Machar can not admitted his political baggage which let all these killings took place. I am blaming Kiir Mayardit because of his weakness.

    repondre message

  • 20 February 20:07, by Mayendit

    Continue: in 2016, the Pro Riek Machar Teny made attacked evening time killings 5 government soldiers and one civilian as well as more others wounded. The following day, he was told to come to Presidential Palace then,Riek show up holding 2 hands guns, he gave one and he hiding other but later 700 his rebels came demanding to go inside and dogfighting started. If you are not a weak leader how Will

    repondre message

    • 20 February 20:16, by Mayendit

      President Salva Kiir Mayardit is absolutely very weak leader, how Will you let this man who came with gun get away?. If I was the President of South Sudan nation basically, Riek Machar Teny would have been jailed for life. All evidence were there unfortunately president Salve Kiir Mayardit wasn’t able to put him in jail this is a sign of weaknesses. I will never trust killer.

      repondre message

  • 20 February 20:09, by Kenyang ll

    Are people celebrating what exactly? That stupid Kiir and power-hungry Riek are going back to bed, again? How about hanging the murderers for their crimes: unnecessary war …. for death and murdering thousands innocent South Sudanese? MURDERER. JUSTICE.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remove Sudan from the terror list 2020-02-19 07:04:27 By David L. Phillips Khartoum – Sudanese deserve to be rewarded for overthrowing the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Without a peace dividend, the economy will remain stagnant and shadowy forces from (...)

South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.