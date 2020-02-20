 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 20 February 2020

More than half South Sudanese face severe food insecurity

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A South Sudanese mother feeds her baby in Aweil, South Sudan, January 2018 (FAO photo)
February 20, 2020, Juba - About 6.5 million South Sudanese are facing severe food shortage said three UN organisations ahead of the formation of the revitalized transitional government.

Some 6.5 m people representing more than half of the population “could be in acute food insecurity at the height of this hunger season (May-July), three United Nations agencies warned today,” said the FAO, UNICEF and WFP and the South Sudanese government in a joint report on Thursday.

“The situation is particularly worrying in the areas hardest hit by the 2019 floods, where food security has deteriorated significantly since last June,” said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

“Particularly at risk are 20,000 people who from February through April will be suffering from the most extreme levels of hunger (...) in Akobo, Duk and Ayod counties that were hit by heavy rains last year,” they further stressed.

Between now and July, the food insecurity will progressively hit Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap and Northern Bar el-Ghazal, with over 1.7 million people facing an "emergency" level of food insecurity due to the floods.

In January 2020, 5.3 million South Sudanese were already facing difficulties to feed themselves., according to the report.

Meshack Malo, FAO Representative in South Sudan said the Desert Locust swarms represent a new threat to the flood-affected country despite some improvements in food production.

“It is important that we maintain and scale up our support to the people of South Sudan so they can resume or improve their livelihoods and food production, and boost the government’s capacity to respond to the locust outbreak," said Malo.

For his part, Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan underscored that the floods also contributed to the current insecurity in the country.

"Any kind of improvement which had been made was counter-balanced by the floods at the end of 2019, particularly for the hardest to reach communities,” he pointed.

The UN agencies noted that the end of violence after the signing the revitalized peace pate in September 2018 led to some improvements in the overall food security situation.

They projected that the upcoming lean season would be slightly less severe compared to last year when 6.9 million people faced severe food shortage in many areas.

However, the three international organizations estimate that 1.3 million children will suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remove Sudan from the terror list 2020-02-19 07:04:27 By David L. Phillips Khartoum – Sudanese deserve to be rewarded for overthrowing the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Without a peace dividend, the economy will remain stagnant and shadowy forces from (...)

South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.