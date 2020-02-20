Khartoum, Juba sign agreement on Abyei’s checkpoints



February 19, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudanese and South Sudanese military officials Wednesday in Juba, signed a protocol on the deployment of checkpoints for weapons checkpoints on the two sides of the borders.

The agreement was discussed by two sides after revenge attack in Kolom area of Abyei by Misseriya gunmen who killed 35 Ngok Dinka on 21 January.

In a report to the UN Security Council on 10 February; UNISFA said it had discussed with the two countries a plan to establish checkpoints to search for weapons and ammunition and control the reported movements of armed elements within the Abyei Area.

The agreement was signed by the Chiefs of Staff of the two armies Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein, and Lt Gen Gabriel Jok Riak in the presence of members of the UNISFA head, at the end of a two-day meeting in Juba.

In statements to the official SUNA, al-Hussein noted that the meeting dealt with the repercussions of the recent events in the Abyei area.

"The main task of the mechanism is to preserve peace and stability in the two countries, and to ensure security in Abyei," he said

The meetings reached constructive and implementable decisions, and aim to aid the UNICEF mission, to perform its tasks and duties in maintaining stability and protecting civilians in Abyei, the Sudanese military official said.

The peacekeeping operation in its report said it took several measures to enhance the security in Abyei by its rapid intervention forces.

The mission "reviewed its deployment concept in the dry season and is in the process of establishing three new temporary operating bases at Shegeg, Leu and Rumamier to address the threat from the east and south-eastern flanks".

According to the report, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan UNMISS will collaborate with UNISFA to address cross-border activities by armed groups.

Cattle rustling is the main cause of attacks between the Ngok Dinka and the Misseriya pastoralists who move south during the dry season every year.

The two countries have failed to implement the Abyei protocol on the future of the border disputed area because they have to agree first on who can take part in the referendum.

(ST)