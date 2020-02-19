 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 February 2020

Sudan’s donor conference to take place next June

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Friends of Sudan meeting in Stockholm on 18 Feb 2020 ( Sweden FM ST photo)
February 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - In a meeting held in Stockholm on Tuesday, the Friends of Sudan (FOS) renewed their pledge to provide substantial financial and economic support to Hamdok’s transitional government and agreed to delay the donor meeting to next June.

During their last meeting of December 2019, the Friends of Sudan agreed that the donor conference should be held in April. However, later on, the host country Kuwait requested to delay it to after Ramadan which take place in May 2020.

In a statement released after a meeting held in the Swedish capital, the FOS agreed to hold a preparatory meeting for the donor meeting in Paris next April.

"They renewed their commitment to take part in a donor conference by the first half of June 2020 and agreed that the details of the conference would be communicated shortly," further said the statement.

Initially, Sudan requested to hold the donor meeting at the beginning of the year, in January or February 2020. However, the group members said that April is better to allow the needed time for good preparation and international mobilization for a successful conference.

Many participants confirmed their recent increase of support to Sudan, said the statement.

"A range of participants also informed of their commitment and preparation of additional substantial financial support to be provided in line with the Transitional Government’s priorities, especially the social impact mitigation programme, being critical for sustainable economic reform".

"The group agreed on the need to frontload also longer-term support to the transition and committed to support reforms," further said.

On the peace process, the meeting he called on parties to the ongoing peace process in Juba to negotiate in good faith and make the needed compromises in the interest of peace.

The FOS "emphasized that the peace negotiations should not delay the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and the appointment of civilian governors and welcomed the Government of Sudan’s recent announcement that these will be formed shortly".

The parties have just agreed to extend for the second time the deadline for the signing of a peace agreement, while the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups threaten to stop the talks if the governors and the parliament members are appointed before the signing of a peace agreement.

They say want to ensure that they are fairly represented at the two levels.

For its part, the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu says the peace process should include the secular state and the self-determination, a matter that the government says should be discussed at the constitutional conference.

Also, the Group welcomed Sudan’s recent announcement of the intent to cooperate fully with the International Criminal Court.

In addition to Sudan, the meeting was attended by African Development Bank, Canada, Egypt, European Union, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, The Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States, the World Bank.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 February 10:43, by Fathi

    The group should hold a session to convince the US to stop with their mafia-like tactics trying to extort Sudan. US is holding Sudan under bogus sanctions including SST designation while adding demands since 2005 in exchange for removal lol.

    repondre message

    • 19 February 10:48, by Fathi

      The purpose of sanctions is regime change by frustrating the people through collective financial punishment. There isn’t an appropriate reason to keep sanctions on Sudan for 3 decades, especially after removal of Bashir ...unless the US wants another military coup to happen

      repondre message

      • 19 February 10:57, by Fathi

        It’s ridiculous to try to get Sudan to pay 9 billion for terrorist attacks committed by non-sudanese in 1998. Sudan didn’t provide "material support" for those attacks. That’s like the false claim the CIA made up saying Sudan was producing chemical weapons for Osama bin Laden which led to US destroying Sudan’s biggest pharmaceutical factory.

        repondre message

        • 19 February 11:01, by Fathi

          The SST in addition to all the other sanctions have cost our economy more than 40 billion in economic damage. Sudanese people have collectively paid more than enough for the 1998 attacks.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remove Sudan from the terror list 2020-02-19 07:04:27 By David L. Phillips Khartoum – Sudanese deserve to be rewarded for overthrowing the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Without a peace dividend, the economy will remain stagnant and shadowy forces from (...)

South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.