 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 February 2020

South Sudan’s newest political party welcomes cancellation of 32 states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 17, 2020 (JUBA) - The United People’s Democratic Party (UPDP), a newly established party by an exiled South Sudanese, has welcomed the return to the 10 state system, expressing hopes that a final settlement of the conflict could be reached.

JPEG - 38 kb
Wol Deng Atak (ST photo)

The leadership of the group, according to the statement, extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, welcomed the decision made by President Salva Kiir Mayardit to revert to the 10 states and upholding separate administrative statuses for Abyei, Boma and Ruweng.

"The revert sets in motion of a peaceful South Sudan," said the UPDP leader Wol Deng Atak, a former legislator.

The statement argued that Abyei was established the under 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement while Boma came into existence under the term of a peace agreement which the government had reached with David Yau Yau’s cobra, a faction of South Sudan Democratic Movement under the overall leadership of former rebel leader, Gen George Athor Deng.

Further, Atak said that his group supported the creation of Ruweng as an administrative area, pointing to the decision being temporary and that it should not create an obstacle to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in the country.

"We also concur with the view that sees Ruweng as a special need deserving a temporal administrative status pending a long-lasting solution to its concern," he said.

He further called to focus now on the implementation of the security arrangements which is vital for the transitional to avoid a collapse of the peace enforcement process as it was the case in 2005.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)

How hope for peace in South Sudan turned into despair 2020-02-13 04:41:14 By Luke Geng Geng, Kuajok While the ongoing peace talk in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) seems to be flattering again with no signs of positive progress as it is already heading to no direction in like (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.