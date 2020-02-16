 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 16 February 2020

Machar says concerned about new three areas in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 16, 2020 (JUBA) - Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader has voiced concern with the creation of three areas by President Salva Kiir saying it is no longer a reversal to the 10 states as they were before the 32 states

JPEG - 21.8 kb
South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

"The decision of the Presidency to revert to ten states and the creation of new administrative areas cannot be referred to as reverting to ten (10) states as such cannot be accepted by SPLM/SPLA (10)" Machar in a statement released on Sunday.

"We, therefore, call upon President Kiir to reconsider this idea of creating administrative areas as this opens up another Pandora box defeating the purpose of reverting to ten states," he further stressed.

The presidential decision to re-establish the 10 states also provided to create three administrative areas: Abyei Administrative Area, Ruweng Administrative Area, and Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The main peace partner said that the creation of the three areas will carve out six administrative areas as it is the case of Abyei with Warrap, Pibor for Jonglei and Ruweng for Unity State stressing that this last area experience a serious boundaries issue between the Dinka and Nuer communities.

Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement also contested the creation of Ruweng area saying it is a source of concern.

The other signatories of the revitalized peace agreement welcomed the reestablishment of the 10 states and called to move towards the formation of the transitional national unity government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 February 16:56, by Mayendit

    The ball have been thrown to Riek Machar Teny and his rebellious allies but if they don’t like that finally decisions made by president Salve Kiir Mayardit then, IGAD and AU is going to detaining Riek Machar Teny for good because the IGAD and AU are getting tired about Riek Machar.

    repondre message

  • 16 February 17:04, by Mayendit

    The South Sudanese people know exactly what Riek Machar Teny and Lam Akol are trying to do in South Sudan. Theses two South Sudanese politicians are traitors and they have been against the interests of South Sudanese people and I think this is the time for South Sudanese people to says, enough is enough and Isolated them because they are harmful to young nation.

    repondre message

  • 16 February 17:07, by conservative

    Reik machar still desperate you will never gonna be our president never I guess you will never gonna live in south Sudan as long you behave like this and let south Sudan be like rawanda if have to because we are the majority

    repondre message

  • 16 February 17:14, by conservative

    Reik machar he is not interested in pace he will almost say I want the presidency instead kirirr but he didn’t fought for this to be born remember he was against garang the whole time until pace sign he ran back to garang such food lover want to take our children food

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)

How hope for peace in South Sudan turned into despair 2020-02-13 04:41:14 By Luke Geng Geng, Kuajok While the ongoing peace talk in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) seems to be flattering again with no signs of positive progress as it is already heading to no direction in like (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.