Government, SRF extend Juba peace talks for 3 weeks



February 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Saturday agreed to extend the ongoing peace process for more three weeks.

Initially, the two parties had agreed to conclude the process on 14 December 2019 but they extended it for 14 February 2020.

"Based on the Juba Declaration on Confidence Building Measures and Preparation for Negotiation signed on September 11, the two parties agreed to extend the period of the negotiations to three weeks, renewable by agreement of the parties".

The statement further said that the first week of the three weeks will be devoted to addressing the appointment of civilian governors and formation of the Legislative Council.

The talks are continuing with Darfur armed groups who negotiate their participation in the transitional government. Also, the talks with the eastern Sudan opposition group started belatedly to allow consolations between the tribal leaders of the poor region.

The armed groups are calling to postpone the two matters until the signing of a peace agreement, while the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) are under pressure to bypass the armed groups and to form the national parliament and appoint the governors.

The SRF in parallel are discussing with the FFC leadership which is currently in Juba; their representation in the Central Council of the ruling coalition.

The armed groups demand to give them 40% of the FFC council but political groups decline the demand.

However, the FFC agreed to their demand to extend the transitional period.

The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu is not part of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and has a separate process.

The FFC and the military component of the Transitional Authority had agreed to end the war and sign a peace agreement with the armed groups during the first six months of the transitional period.

