 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 15 February 2020

South Sudan Kiir agrees to re-establish the 10 states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 15, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Saturday accepted the IGAD compromise proposal to re-establish the 10 states paving the way for the formation of the transitional government within a week.

JPEG - 39.8 kb
South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

On Friday the cabinet members, the lawmakers, state governors supported the government official position for the 32 states.

However, in a meeting held on Saturday morning, President Kiir surprised the presence announced his acceptance for the reestablishment of the 10 states during the transitional period.

The Presidency "Resolved to return the country to ten (10) States and their previous respective counties; plus three (3) administrative areas," said a statement signed by President Kiir on Saturday.

The president further "recognized that this decision may not have been the best option for our people but for the sake of peace and unity in the country, the Presidency sees it necessary".

The SPLM-IO leader and the main peace partner on Thursday said he accepted the 10 states compromise for the sake of peace and abandoned his call for 23 states in the country.

The 32 state system was criticized, among others, because it violated the tribal boundaries in the country and ignited tensions between the ethnic groups.

The revitalized peace pact did not resolve the difference over the number of states but set a mechanism to settle it during the pre-transitional period.

During the transitional period, the peace partners have to agree on a territorial administrative system and include it in the permanent constitution which they will adopt before the elections.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 February 11:21, by jubaone

    The 32 was a foolish experiment undertaken by illiterate kiirminal. He would have spared SS so much agony had he done that within the confines of a constitutionally arranged plebiscite. Now the disgraced jienge must tag in his tail like a humble dog 🐶 and return meekly to the 10 states. It’s over for him and his jienges.

    repondre message

    • 15 February 11:28, by jubaone

      This is a reaffirmation that SS are sick of jienges incapable style of leadership. They have stuffed into their gaping and toothless mouths too much that they can’t chew. They are deplorable losers. Fact is, many SS just don’t want to fuck with them anymore. For EQUATEXIT, that is the start of our AGENDA.

      repondre message

      • 15 February 11:33, by jubaone

        For SS to witness economic development and prosperity like all civilized nations, jienges must take the subservient role of leadership. They must simply be doers and not thinkers cuz they don’t think. This must be left for others. They must be tamed and caged till they learn to be civilized.

        repondre message

        • 15 February 11:54, by Mike Mike

          Do not both to complaint again for the issue of the states. Your interest has been fulfilled by the President,I think there is no need for you to recklessly expressed out those bad words against the leadership of the nation and jieng Council of Elders.They have lowered everything now for the sake of peace.Now,lets see whether someone will rebel again since the Country was taken back to old system.

          repondre message

          • 15 February 12:02, by Malakal county Simon

            There you go!! Now you can hang yourself slaves like South South/pakuai/Langbaar and the rests!!

            repondre message

            • 15 February 13:22, by The Rhino

              Jubaone,Eastern,

              Tribal ’president’ Kiir had no options but to coil his jienge tail and succumb to the scathing regional and international pressure at hand.He was tactically cornered and let to bounce back and forth between mediators and the infamous tribal bloodsuckers the JCE.The revert to 10 states is only one part/point of the agreement.What must follow is the unhindered implementation of....

              repondre message

              • 15 February 13:32, by The Rhino

                Jubaone,Eastern,

                ..the full agreement in letter and spirit, that is,..complete reforms in all sectors,1).Army 2).Police 3).Prison Guards 4).Fire Brigades 5).Wildlife Conservations/Games,among others.The rule of law and order must be restored.Down the line,we need to see to it that internally and regionally displaced South Sudanese are resettled and relocated to/within their ancestral boundaries.

                repondre message

        • 15 February 12:20, by Khent

          Jubaone

          You must be so much smarter than Dr. John Garang, right? I mean he must not have been a "thinker" by virtue of his ethnic background. Equatorians are not any smarter than anyone else, so this laughable chest-thumping is just pathetic. And "prosperity"? "Civilized Nations"? What ’Country’ in this Region has not experienced long periods of instability...

          repondre message

          • 15 February 12:33, by jubaone

            Khent
            One didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to grasp what successes and failures our neighbors have had since independence. This were templates and good lessons. Rather, the incapable jienge leadership went to plunder and squander state resources with greed and impunity. Result is a wretched state SS. The faster jienges realized their subservient roles, the better.

            repondre message

            • 15 February 12:53, by Khent

              Jubaone

              Only a moron would believe that a bunch of illiterate warlords (in the most war ravaged ’Country’) were going to almost immediately use "templates" to avoid the pitfalls of tribalism, nepotism, kleptocracy and incompetance. Do you also believe in the tooth fairy? Get offline and stop being such a child.

              repondre message

          • 15 February 12:42, by Khent

            ..Are the millions that died in the DRC victims of the Dinka? Did the Dinka somehow kill a million Tutsis in Rwanda? The half a million victims of the Ethiopian civil war must have been killed by the Dinka as well, right? The Dinka also killed millions of "Biafrans" as well, yes? I can go on, so get a grip and grow up...

            repondre message

            • 15 February 13:12, by Khent

              "Equatorians" will NEVER get anyone to be "subservient" to them, so stop with the hypocritical comedy routine. I suppose I should just leave you to your Disney-level dreams because dreams are free after all. Your antics got stale a long time ago and your impotence is not lost on anyone.

              repondre message

              • 15 February 15:46, by jubaone

                Khent
                Oh really? There’s no compulsion here, just as Equatorians can’t be subservient nor subscribe to jienge hegemony. Note, no Equatorians would waste their time going to your places, but you wanderers and have-nots have inadvertently fled to us. That is the difference. Recall how jienges carried for us water and tendered our cows in the 60-70s?

                repondre message

                • 15 February 15:58, by Khent

                  Jubaone

                  The Dinka have NEVER showed subservience to Equatorians. You must be smoking, sniffing or snorting some sort of drug to post that laughable claim.

                  repondre message

        • 15 February 12:57, by james john luka

          Jubaone,
          Only idiot like you,don’t know how to think, but know how to react when threaten, which is an instinct of every living thing,even the primitive creatures have that trait. When did people like you become thinkers? You asked your NAS leader, when and why did he become SPLM/SPLA member in the place? That was 1992 to escapee death after realizing that he was not an Arab in Sudan Armed Forces

          repondre message

          • 15 February 12:58, by james john luka

            Jubaone
            He did not joint because of being a Southerner. So don’t brag, you are the underdogs of Equatoria, the only thinkers are those standing with SPLA IG.

            repondre message

            • 15 February 13:49, by The Rhino

              james john luka aka ajoh ajam aluk,

              Don’t remain an ass kisser for life,10 states are here again.You and your illiterate tribal chief Kiir have fire in their pants.You’ve tried to gamble for a Dinka dominated South Sudan but failed miserably with your diabolic tribalism.I wonder what Professor Lo Lyiong or activist Yakani would be thinking right now, since the two were creepily threatened by.....

              repondre message

              • 15 February 13:56, by The Rhino

                ajam ajoh aluk,

                ..NSS criminals about rogue 32 Dinka states?All rapists,murderers and thieves will be brought before the HYBRID COURT,this court is still waiting!They all will be punished..just a matter of time!!!

                repondre message

                • 15 February 14:06, by james john luka

                  The Rhino
                  What are you talking about? Do you mean the rapist of the resent released 78 sexually enslaved?

                  repondre message

              • 15 February 14:03, by james john luka

                Rhino
                You another another mad dog of Equatoria who don’t understand the content of the comment. I loathed those thinkers of your caliber

                repondre message

                • 15 February 14:43, by The Rhino

                  ajam ajoh aluk,

                  Who are you calling a ’mad dog’?Listen,since Dinka rapists and thieves hijacked power in South Sudan,they’ve disgustingly managed to reproduce worthless bastards in the streets of Juba,..one of them is YOU!Now get this, in case you don’t know and still loom in the dark,..we are the great thinkers & prophets of Equatoria,deal with it, ya MTN!

                  repondre message

                  • 15 February 15:15, by james john luka

                    The Rhino
                    You are a real Mad Dog if not a mad monkey. You used to mimic human character but you are not fitting my dear. you like turning the stories upside down, Did you forget the recent report about NAS robbing the villagers in Yei River State? and the recently released 78 sexually enslaved women by IO in Gbudwe State? Were they Rapped or Robbed by the Government soldiers?
                    You Numskull!!

                    repondre message

            • 15 February 15:52, by jubaone

              James John Luka
              Leave NAS alone, concentrate on how you will fix your worthless jiengestans. Neither NAS nor IO are responsible for the shit 💩 in your states. If I were a jienge, I’d use my savage fighting talents to build my village and not flee to squat in other places. You losers.

              repondre message

  • 15 February 12:00, by Gabriel Ajak

    For your firmly information, Jienge will rule South Sudan till Jesus come whether u like it or not. go and report to your mother coward.

    repondre message

    • 15 February 12:38, by jubaone

      Gabriel Ajak
      Oh really? Didn’t know you ever had any believes let alone having any moral and ethical bearings. Just thought you were the ordinary jienge kaffir, an antichrist. Just hang yourself or try getting some food 😋 for your starving folks. Lazy fool.

      repondre message

      • 15 February 14:56, by The Rhino

        Gabriel Ajak,

        Mesiriya arabs are waiting for your coward Dinka ass to be grilled, once you attempt to put feet in Abyei or Gok area.Shit,your starving Dinka relatives are fleeing jiengeland,terrified like chickens under hot pursuit.You foolish jienges know only how to bark in Equatoria or foreign territories.Go back to your luaks,filthy junk!

        repondre message

  • 15 February 12:08, by Gabriel Ajak

    Please don’t be tempted to rise step, if u want to enjoy your sweetest remaining years. thanks

    repondre message

    • 15 February 12:43, by jubaone

      Gabriel Ajak
      Just keep this jienge nonsense to yourselves. Be worried cuz that is just the beginning of the end. We still have scores to settle jienge. Ultimately, it’s you or the rest. Period.

      repondre message

      • 15 February 13:27, by Khent

        Jubaone

        You’re the quintessential internet tough guy and you’re far too clueless (and too far gone) to realise how laughable it all sounds. You’re not going to win some romanticized tribal show down. It’s not a video game.

        repondre message

        • 15 February 16:03, by jubaone

          Khent
          Well, if the internet war can get the desired effect so what? Did you expect me to run 🏃 naked to you wielding a spear and shouting some war or luak songs? No. I’ve ever stated, all cowards as well as the brave will die sometime. Important is how. Fighting is not jienge monopoly.

          repondre message

  • 15 February 14:03, by Games

    R. I. P. 32 states

    repondre message

  • 15 February 14:54, by james john luka

    To those are bragging of victory, they should understand that, this compromise is not a defeat or weakness either to the government and her supporters. it is for the peace seek. The issue of state numbers and tribal boundaries was not a government initiative but Riek who decided to dissolved 10 states on December 2014 as military strategy to swing equatotians to his side, the government encounter.

    repondre message

    • 15 February 15:02, by james john luka

      The government encounter that strategy by creating 32 states rendering Riek Machar helpless as more equatorians embraced their newly created states by government than those created by Riek Machar, forcing him to resort back to 10 states. So the defeated one is Riek Machar not President Kiir and his supporters as you people claim.

      repondre message

    • 15 February 15:14, by Games

      James John Luka
      Salva Kiir know himself, he has no where to run into, but to go with the President M7 proposal. M7 was a one who rejected 23 states proposal and said his country has to return to 10 states. While Salva Kiir asked M7 to go back to Juba and tell the people the messages. So the rarely meeting that were done in Juba secretary, they did not even allow Michael Makuei Lueth to be in.

      repondre message

      • 15 February 15:26, by james john luka

        Games
        You are nothing but a credulous human being, who just believed in propaganda. who tell you that M7 was the one rejecting 23 state? who was there in that hall to quot exactly what did he said? And remember those who were there were only head of states and accredited journalist and not those circulating fake news.So don’t tell us nonsense of those media propagandist.

        repondre message

    • 15 February 15:35, by Games

      James John Luka
      We are reals citizens of SS. And it is our responsibility to make sure that we are recording every piece of information that are concerning for SS.. We know everythings were discussed in the secret meeting in Addis.

      repondre message

  • 15 February 15:00, by Gat Baluony

    Ahahahahahahaha,
    for the first time the imperial Salva Kiir speak like a President this time around, because the guys love to enforce his own idea, rather than what the public want.thank you Mr.President,however, u supporters don’t forget that it’s an agreement demand, and congratulation to the people movement the SPLA-IO for fighting the right of SSD unity rather than the tribal states.No Ruweng

    repondre message

  • 15 February 15:03, by Games

    Folks, evils Salva Kiir Mayardit deals are not yet accepted by AU, IGAD and the international community. Salva Kiir proposal are still fishy, so when we say 10 states, we mean 10 states and nothing else. So where that shit so called Ruweng administration emerging from? Those Dinka lives among Nuer in Unity state were quests and openly welcomed with open hearts to lives among Nuer from where they o

    repondre message

  • 15 February 15:16, by Gorjang Gany

    We really thanks God for giving him idea of taking our country back to 10 states, now every body is aware that, this man is a tribal person because he make Rungeng to be administrative area and it was not in colonial district.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 15:27, by Games

    IO rejected the addition of Ruweng administration. And also rejected any peace with conditions. The bald are on AU, IGAD and international community. Salva Kiir haa no where to run into at this crucial stages

    repondre message

    • 15 February 15:38, by james john luka

      Games
      " Slava Kiir has no were to run into at this crucial stages"
      What naive character!! This is nothing like running in this situation, but deciding.

      repondre message

  • 15 February 15:45, by Mayendit

    Jubaone and Games.
    The Ruweng administrative will remain operational because during the break out fighting in Juba, innocent civilians servant, police personnel were killed just because they were Dinkas people. Pibor administrative will remain operational as well as Abyei administrative. I think the case for complained is close if Riek Machar not come to Juba then, the IGAD will deal with him.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 15:59, by Mayendit

    Dear Readers.
    If truly president Salve Kiir Mayardit made another executive order to resrval back to 10 States clearly, there will be increasingly anti Riek Machar Teny and president Salve Kiir Mayardit respectively, because it shows both leaders are absolutely useful Idiot and unfit to lead South Sudanese people. Riek Machar Will faces uncertainty future as well as Salva Kiir Mayardit do.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How hope for peace in South Sudan turned into despair 2020-02-13 04:41:14 By Luke Geng Geng, Kuajok While the ongoing peace talk in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) seems to be flattering again with no signs of positive progress as it is already heading to no direction in like (...)

Sudan’s peace is virtually impossible under misleading rumours 2020-02-11 08:26:06 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the zigzags and the ups and downs of the Peace Process, which is considered one of the three slogans of the glorious popular (...)

Reforms in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs 2020-02-08 06:00:49 By James Gatdet Dak February 7, 2020 ---- I hope South Sudan's "iron lady", the current minister of foreign affairs, Awut Deng Acuil, has begun to voluntarily introduce and vigorously and fairly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.