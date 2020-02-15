South Sudan holdout groups take part in cessation of hostilities

 
 
 
Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands Thomas Cirilo after signing Ceasefire agreement in Roma on 14 Feb 2020 (Sant Egidio photo)

February 14, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) Friday has officially taken part in a cessation of hostility deal brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio peace group last January.

"The (SSOMA) is informing its entire membership. supporters, South Sudanese at large and the International Community that it has together with the Government (...) signed Rome Resolution on Monitoring and Verification of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement COHA (of) December 2017 under the auspices of the Community of Sant’Egidio," said the alliance on Friday.

According to this ceasefire implementation agreement, SSOMA will participate in the Monitoring and Verification mechanism paving the way for further negotiations on the root causes of conflict in South Sudan.

"Having signed this resolution does not mean SSOMA has endorsed the Revitalized ARCSS or accept it," further stressed alliance of the holdout groups.

The parties agreed to resume talks next March but no date has been determined.

In March 2019, the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan refused to acknowledge any new group formed after the signing of the peace agreement, fearing that would lead to review the power-sharing and security arrangements.

(ST)

