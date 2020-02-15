Germany wants to be Sudan’s partner for democratic transition: Merkel



February 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly pledged to support Sudan’s transition towards peace and democracy saying that Germany wants to be a partner to achieve this arduous task.

Prime Minister Hamdok was received by Merkel on Friday as the Bundestag endorsed a bill giving the German government the green light to provide economic assistance to Sudan for the first time since 30 years ago.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in Berlin on Friday, Merkel said she had followed "with great sympathy and respect" the peaceful revolution in Sudan last year.

She further turned towards the Sudanese premier saying we can imagine the "Herculean task" his government has to achieve and the high expectations of the Sudanese people.

"You need partners. Germany wants to be such a partner," the chancellor said.

"We want to do everything possible to use this historic window of opportunity. We want to support Sudan with everything that we can together with our partners," she further emphasized.

Merkel strong message of support comes as the annual inflation rate in Sudan has reached 64% last January and the government faces enormous challenges on a daily basis.

Officials in Khartoum privately confess that the difficult economic situation requires a massive injection of funds to implement the very needed economic reforms and strong international support to the government pointing to many dangers that threaten the country.

In his speech, Hamdok praised Germany for its continued support to Sudan during the past and the present time.

"I would like to thank you very much for giving my people so much support all these years," he said, referring German funding to the UNAMID operation in Darfur, efforts to back the peace process and constitutional reforms.

He further admitted that his country faces enormous economic challenges and pointed to the strategic position of his country and the positive or negative impact it can produce in the entire region.

"If we succeed in getting things on the right track in Sudan, then I think we can already write something like a success story".

"We have all the ingredients you need for that in hand," he added.

The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Sudan in a regional tour that includes Kenya from 23 to 28 February.

During his visit which will be the first by a western president to Sudan after the revolution, Steinmeier will discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and development projects.

