South Sudan’s NDM rejects Kiir’s consultation meeting

February 14, 2020 (JUBA) – Another South Sudanese political party has turned down an invitation by President Salva Kiir for a consultation meeting on a proposal by the IGAD to resolve the number of states issue.

Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)

On 9 February, President Salva Kiir asked the IGAD leaders to give until the 15th February to consult with “his constituents” before to take a decision on compromise proposal providing to re-establish the 10-state administrative system.

However, the government called on the signatories of the peace agreement to take part in a meeting on 14 February that will gather government ministers, state governors, religious leaders and other dignitaries in South Sudan.

Lam Akol, the National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader distanced himself from the meeting saying it is “unacceptable” that the regime to try turn what was an internal consultation of SPLM-IG as per the request into a "national" one involving all and sundry”.

“The NDM cannot and will not be part of this charade and is advising all its members, supporters and the entire South Sudanese not to give this internal SPLM-IG matter any legitimacy,” he further stressed.

The SPLM-IO has already rejected the call for the consultation meeting saying they are not concerned by this meeting which should be with “his constituents”.

The South Sudanese government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei stressed during the weekend that his government will maintain the 32 states and will from the transitional cabinet whatever the position of the other peace partners.

(ST)