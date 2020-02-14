 
 
 
Friday 14 February 2020

SPLM-IO leader declines consultation meeting on South Sudan’s state numbers

Kiir (R) speaks with Machar during the signing ceremony of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (UNMISS Photo)
February 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO has rejected to participate in a consultation meeting convened by South Sudanese presidency on Friday.

The South Sudanese government on 12 February issued a statement calling on the government, speakers of the two chambers of parliament, state governors religious leaders and dignitaries for a consultation meeting to take place at the presidency on 14 February.

Also, all the peace signatory groups were conveyed to the meeting which comes in line with a request made by President Salva Kiir to consult "his constituents" before to report back to the IGAD Chair on 15 February on the compromise proposal to form 23 states in the country.

The SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar in a statement issued Thursday said that Kiir requested to consult with his own constituents and not with the parties and stakeholders signatory to the revitalised peace agreement.

"The SPLM/SPLA(IO) and parties not allied to President Salva’s party are therefore not included in the said consultations," Machar stressed.

He recalled that the government and the other signatories of the revitalized peace agreement have already failed to strike a deal over the number of states and boundaries through an appropriate mechanism designed in the peace agreement to resolve the issue and the recent South African initiative.

"The matter cannot be again brought back to the parties who have failed to reach an agreement many times before," stressed the leader of the main peace partner group.

On 9 February the IGAD head of states recommended holding a tripartite meeting between Presidents Museveni, Kiir, Prime Minister Hamdok and SPLM-IO chairman Machar.

The tripartite meeting agreed that President Kiir upon his request will consult in Juba on the 10 states proposal as the IGAD Council of minister recommended to choose either the 23 or the 10 states.

At the end of his statement, Machar voiced his support to the reestablishment of the 10state territorial administrative regime in the country.

"Finally, the SPLM/SPLA(10) welcomed the recommendations of the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) of 10 states, the recommendation of the IGAD Council of Ministers of 10 or 23+1 states and the outcome of the Tripartite Summit of the three Heads of State and Government of 10 states".

Reached by Sudan Tribune, SPLM-IO deputy media official Manawa said that they did not abandon their initial of the 23 states.

"We didn’t abandon our position but we agreed that to the compromise for the sake of the Peace Agreement".

(ST)

  • 14 February 09:40, by Langbaar

    Mr. Riek Machar and bunch of foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors must understand that they are not South Sudan and South Sudanese people’s oxygen. The traitors should have killed and be done with. But Mr. Salva Kiir and his bunch of lowly informed advisors let these foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors play games with South Sudan and the South Sudanese people for so long>>>

    repondre message

    • 14 February 09:46, by Langbaar

      Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo and Majak Agoot are not working for the interest of South Sudan and the South Sudanese, but for their foreign masters. These foreign traitors, thieves and traitors are all on record for South Sudan to be experimented with the so-called their so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER, ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT AND THE SO-CALLED REGIONAL INTEGRATION>>>

      repondre message

      • 14 February 09:51, by Langbaar

        and AFRICA UNITY. These foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors are being used as BLACKMAILS, BARGAINING CHIPS AND LEVERAGES by our enemies who covet our country and our people death to crawl their evil selves back into our country and over our people again to come and restart their dirty project where they left it on the 15/12/2013.>>>

        repondre message

        • 14 February 09:58, by Langbaar

          Let any evil bring the evil white Americans, evil English people, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, some Bantus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their evil juus (so-called israelis) into our country and over people again in the name of ’so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights business bullshits or rebuilding of South Sudan’>

          repondre message

          • 14 February 10:03, by Langbaar

            and that traitor would be as good as dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never will under the sun and even in million years. The vermin our country and our people death. And they think, our country and our people would be geopolitically chess game or football played over like their DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique>

            repondre message

            • 14 February 10:08, by Langbaar

              Central Africa republic (C.A.R), some of their West Africa countries, Middle Eastern countries, some Asian countries, Eastern European countries, Caribbean, Cuba or their South American countries every ten years like just then so-called COLD WAR. And that South Sudan would be re-united with our cloned so-called Arab North Sudan, the vermin we hate to death

              repondre message

              • 14 February 10:15, by Langbaar

                just like then East and West Germany. And the vermin would then run to their capitals and brag their so-called, *Western civilization and capitalism has prevailed over their so-called communism or socialism*. South Sudan is projected here as ’a communist or socialist country by these vermin. While North Sudan is projected by these same vermin to be a capitalist country.>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 February 10:22, by Langbaar

                  It is all about the so-called *king of the North vs King of the South*. Always has and will always be according to vermin who covet our country and our people to death lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Abesh (so-called ethiopia) is always played over our county and over our people. These Abeshas (so-called ethiopian prostitutes are nothing to do with the Ethiopia, they are just bunch>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 14 February 10:28, by Langbaar

                    of low lives from Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Salva Kiir and bunch of low lives, game is over fellows. Ask the Anyuaks people of our Gambella region how these Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes have treated them. There is a big farm in the Gambella region even financed by the so-called World Bank. How many Anyuak people or our Nuer ’ke nyantoc’ from Itang benefited from that big farm?>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 14 February 10:35, by Langbaar

                      No Anyuaks or ’our Nuer ke nyantoc’ low lives from Itang benefit from that farm. What is grown in that Gambella farm is shipped to Adis Ababa to go and feed the Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, Middle East, some Asian countries and even some European countries. These same vermin of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) prostitutes, our cloned arabs of North Sudan, Uganda, Kenya>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 14 February 10:42, by Langbaar

                        are supplied genetically modified maize, sorghum, beans, lintel or oil from the US and their allie, and sold at discounted prices to some of these countries I just mentioned above politicians. And throw a few crumbs to ’their so-called vulnerable South Sudanese losers’. Our so-called allies or uncles of the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 14 February 11:05, by Langbaar

                          Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes and their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs. Are not our allies or our uncles, but our real enemies who have taken our country and our people hostage. And thought we our country and our people would always played game and intrigues all the times. Many South Sudanese know these vermin than they think, they know our country and our people>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 14 February 11:21, by Langbaar

                            For those South Sudanese in the know reread this link:https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/11/haiti-and-the-failed-promise-of-us-aid
                            http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2013/08/17/flashback-the-american-plan-how-to-destroy-an-agricultural-economy-in-haiti/
                            https://www.jstor.org/stable/41485475
                            For those South Sudanese in the know, Haiti is a Caribbean country>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 14 February 11:29, by Langbaar

                              and one of the poorest in Americas. The former slaves from Africa are the ones who inhabited the Haiti, I don’t know where the indigenous who lived there went to? Haiti is the only country that kicked ’out the French Legions out of their slaves farm’ long time ago. Haiti was bullied to payback France in a lieu that the French slavers>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 14 February 11:36, by Langbaar

                                have lost their livelihoods. And the people of Haiti were allowed to pay their masters almost another 100 years. To be honest, go to Canadian province of Quebec, Montreal. A lot of people from Haiti background are there. They speak good French. They love their country, Haiti and Africa. They are Canadians through and through>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 14 February 11:46, by Langbaar

                                  for those South Sudanese who always to know things and intrigues beneath them. Many of those former slaves in Americas were bullied by even some of us here in the Sudan. In DR Congo, some of our South Sudanese were sold to slavers in Europe. It was not the ’West Africans’ who did the dirty game alone fellows.>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 14 February 11:53, by Langbaar

                                    But the owners have taken back their country fellows. For those South Sudanese who have gone to US. The former slaves from DR Congo, Angola and other west Africans took their name with them. In Southern part of the US, there is a big prison, Angola. Most prisoners there in Angola prison are African Americans>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 14 February 12:01, by Langbaar

                                      Most of them were wrongly convicted and some of them committed crimes against others. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Mr. Barack Barack wife, Michelle Obama says, her African American community was the one that built *the white house* and her people were not paid by anyone. My own little sister, from ’Bahati girl high school, Kenya’, went and study>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 14 February 12:12, by Langbaar

                                        at Georgia institute of Technology, US and university of Havana, Cuba. She likes the US, she went and worked in the state of ’Oregon’. I went and brought her back to work in South Sudan. We supposed to be studying together in Canada, but the low life had an attitude,
                                        Mum let her go to US. Fellows, watch out.>>>>

                                        repondre message

    • 14 February 13:37, by Midit Mitot

      Juba guys have completely confused, how should you invited someone who doesn,t like your idiots ideas?

      repondre message

  • 14 February 10:04, by Tupac

    My message to Salva Kiir is that, Since 2005 to 2015. the 10 states has caused many bad things in the country e.g corruption, rebellion, oppression of the poor e.t.c we need more than 32 states for the development and the benefit of South Sudan so that all who are poor and those being oppressed will get chance to rule in the Country.

    repondre message

