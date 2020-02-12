 
 
 
Troika warns against inflammatory statements by South Sudanese parties

Sudan's PM Hamdok chairs a meeting of the IGAD leaders in Addis Ababa on 9 Feb 2020 -IGAD photo)
February 11, 2020 (JUBA) - The Troika countries renewed their call for compromise on the number of states and warned against inflammatory statements by South Sudanese parties.

The call comes after the rejection of the South Sudanese government of a proposal made by the IGAD Council of Ministers and special envoys to establish 23 states in South Sudan.

"We encourage all parties to exercise the spirit of political compromise (...) in these final days," said the Troika on Tuesday and urged the peace partners to work together to resolve issues blocking the formation of an inclusive national unity government by the February 22 deadline.

"A credible unity government needs to be inclusive as specified in the R-ARCSS and cannot be formed based on unilateral action," further stressed the joint statement by the government of the United States, The United Kingdom and Norway.

On 8 February, the South Sudanese minister Michael Makuei blasted the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and the IGAD adding that the government will be formed on 22 February whatever the position they adopt.

He further said they are determined to maintain the 32 states and once the government has been formed a referendum can be held or also they can refer it to the constitutional making process.

"Refusing to compromise and move forward undermines the agreement, risks the ceasefire, and erodes the trust of the public and the confidence of partners," said the statement.

"During this critical time, we urge all parties to continue to uphold and publicly commit to the permanent ceasefire, to instruct their forces to exercise restraint, and to avoid inflammatory statements," further stressed the three countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 February 09:40, by Mayendit

    The SPLM IO are using foreign power by thinking that, they are going to give them leadership in South Sudan. Apparently, the former vice president Riek Machar Teny and his rebellious allies are losing. From 2014 to 2016,they were making rhetorical about the root cause but after J1 attacked then,the shifting to States and boundaries issued. Riek Machar is a loser man.

    repondre message

  • 12 February 09:49, by Mayendit

    The UNITED Nation, Troika and the International community must stay away from Riek Machar Teny and others rebellious because they have no main objective for what they took armies. Riek Machar Teny have been rebelling against the will of South Sudanese people since he break away from the late Chairman Dr John Garang. He is the man known for destruction, divisiveness, tribalism, killing and poorly h

    repondre message

  • 12 February 09:58, by Mayendit

    Here is my message to Juba government.
    Riek Machar has two plans, one he wanted to have all Upper Nile regions under his control then, he want to reunite with Sudan if he doesn’t get presidency. Two, he is willing to lobbying his brothers and sisters in law outsiders Africa to invaded South Sudan nation and then hand it over to him which is very unlikely to happen my view and he is very to go he

    repondre message

    • 12 February 10:36, by jubaone

      Mayendit
      That is jienge paranoia. If you don’t like Riek, then hang yourself or pick up a gun and go fight him or the Nuer. It won’t help barking like some castrated dog 🐶. Riek is using his common sense and the Kiirminal his stomach. Bashir will soon be handed to the ICC, this jienge Kiirminal will follow suit.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

