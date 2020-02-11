SRF backs Hamdok’s call for new UN mission in Sudan

February 10, 2020 - (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front leader, Hadi Idriss, blessed the request made by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to the United Nations Security Council to establish a peace support operation (PSO) in Sudan.

Hadi Idris, SRF leader

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 27 January, Hamdok requested to "establish, as soon as possible, a Chapter VI peace support operation in the form of a special political mission with a strong peacebuilding component".

The request has been criticized Monday by the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi who on the same day issued a joint statement with the Islamist Popular Congress Party (PCP) which was part of the former regime.

The two parties said that the request in s breach to the constitutional document and opens the door for the international community to dictate its will including restoring to Chapter VII on the use of force.

Also, the Democratic Unionist Party of Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani, another party allied to the ousted regime said that such a mission will discourage foreign investors.

However, speaking to Sudan Tribune from Juba, the venue of the peace talks, Idriss welcomed the move saying it proves the goodwill of the government and its seriousness to achieve lasting peace in Sudan.

"The creation of this PSO would provide the international guarantees that armed movements have been demanding for any agreement to be signed in Juba," he stressed.

"Therefore, we support this positive and encouraging step that comes at a time we are steadily moving towards signing a comprehensive peace agreement with the transitional government."

The SRF leader further pointed out the role that this future UN operation would play in the implementation of the security arrangements after the conclusion of the peace agreement.

In addition, he said that this new mission will play a critical role in the return of the displaced people and refugees to their areas of origin and the recovery projects in the war-affected areas.

He disclosed that they had discussed with the head of the UNAMID the need for a similar mission not only to monitor peace implementation but also to protect the displaced people especially after the recent attacks on the IDP camps in El Geneina in West Darfur.

"The participation of Sudanese army elements in the tribal violence last March remains a source of concern for us," he said.

Last December, activists circulated photos of military commanders of the Rapid Support Forces speaking to tribal Arab elements calling them to attack the IDPs camps to revenge the murder of one of their clan.

Idris recalled that they had raised many matters related to the security situation in Darfur with Hamdok during his visit to Juba in September 2019 and expressed their fear that the withdrawal of the peacekeeping force from the region might not be a wise decision for the time being.

"Hamdok’s initiative follows his demand last October to extend the UNAMID mission for an additional year," Idris said before to reiterate that it will fill the void created by the withdrawal of Darfur peacekeeping mission at a time they will begin the implementation of a lasting peace pact in Darfur.

(ST)