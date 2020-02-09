 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 9 February 2020

Hamdok to meet German Chancellor next week.

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, according to the Federal Government Press and Information Office in Germany.

JPEG - 7.4 kb
Angela Merkel

The meeting "will focus on economic and development issues and the situation in the region in general," further said the official media on Thursday.

Gerd Müller German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development met with Hamdok on 7 February to discuss areas of future joint economic cooperation.

"Sudan has chosen a path that gives hope. Will support change, in agriculture, education, and energy," said Muller office after the meeting.

The German official also paid a visit to a vocational training centre for power plant established by Siemens in Sudan.

Already last September days after the appointment of Hamdok as prime minister, he received the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who also at the time proposed to host the talks for peace in Sudan.

Muller announced that the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Khartoum within two weeks.

He added that Steinmeier during his visit to Sudan will announce German support to the Sudanese transitional government.

According to the German cooperation minister, the German president will be accompanied by many investors and experts during his visit to Sudan.

The German parliament, Bundestag, will discuss on February 19 the situation in Sudan and expected to approve a government bill providing to resume bilateral cooperation with the Sudan and development support to the east African country in the areas of energy and infrastructures.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforms in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs 2020-02-08 06:00:49 By James Gatdet Dak February 7, 2020 ---- I hope South Sudan's "iron lady", the current minister of foreign affairs, Awut Deng Acuil, has begun to voluntarily introduce and vigorously and fairly (...)

China and Muslim minority 2020-02-05 13:22:47 By Mohamed Alhassan Alsayed What is the truth about the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China? And how does Islam become an instrument of war (...)

Delay referendum on S. Sudan states, implement R-ARCISS 2020-02-04 08:18:58 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.