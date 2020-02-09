February 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, according to the Federal Government Press and Information Office in Germany.

Angela Merkel

The meeting "will focus on economic and development issues and the situation in the region in general," further said the official media on Thursday.

Gerd Müller German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development met with Hamdok on 7 February to discuss areas of future joint economic cooperation.

"Sudan has chosen a path that gives hope. Will support change, in agriculture, education, and energy," said Muller office after the meeting.

The German official also paid a visit to a vocational training centre for power plant established by Siemens in Sudan.

Already last September days after the appointment of Hamdok as prime minister, he received the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who also at the time proposed to host the talks for peace in Sudan.

Muller announced that the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Khartoum within two weeks.

He added that Steinmeier during his visit to Sudan will announce German support to the Sudanese transitional government.

According to the German cooperation minister, the German president will be accompanied by many investors and experts during his visit to Sudan.

The German parliament, Bundestag, will discuss on February 19 the situation in Sudan and expected to approve a government bill providing to resume bilateral cooperation with the Sudan and development support to the east African country in the areas of energy and infrastructures.

(ST)