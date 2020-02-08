 
 
 
Sudan's justice minister, US official discuss legal reforms

Abdel Bari (C) poses with Tibor Nagy (L) and Donald Booth in Washington on 6 Feb 2020 (State Dept photo)
February 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Tibor Nagy U.S. Assistant Secretary for African affairs Thursday discussed legal reforms in Sudan with Justice Minister Nasr al-din Abdel Bari.

"Good meeting with Sudanese Minister of Justice Abdel Bari yesterday. We spoke about Sudan’s plans for legal reform," said Nagy in a tweet on Friday.

Also, he added that the meeting discussed the ongoing investigation by the independent investigation commission into the bloody attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019.

The discussion come within the framework of a process by the US administration to rescind Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

At the end of January, Abdel Bari deposited several bills proposing to amend or repeal articles from the criminal law.

The submitted proposals include the abolition of an related to the “Apostasy” and the adoption of a new article banning it in the future.

The proposals also included the deletion of the punishment of flogging, prohibition of the death penalty for children under the age of (18) years, and allowing non-Muslims to drink and trade with alcohol.

Nagy concluded his statement by recalling "the importance of establishing the Transitional Legislative Council".

The transitional government said awaiting the signing of a peace deal with the rebel groups before the formation of the transitional parliament.

(ST)

  • 8 February 13:20, by Fathi

    "allowing non-Muslims to drink and trade with alcohol"
    Well then why not allow weed too? We can grow it in the El Gezira scheme. That’s what the masters are doing in America now. Maybe we can sell some of our fertile land to America, like we did for the arabs, so they can cultivate some weed.

Sudan Tribune

