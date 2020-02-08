Government, SRF kick off talks on eastern Sudan

February 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front SRF-Eastern Sudan on Friday launched talks on eastern Sudan, after a long delay to hold consultations between the eastern forces over their representation.

Speaking after the opening session in Juba on Friday evening, Shams al-Din Kabbashi a member of the government negotiating team, told reporters that the people of eastern Sudan agreed on Juba process as a platform for all the people of eastern Sudan.

They affirmed their full support for peace negotiations In Juba, he said to before to disclose that delegations from eastern Sudan and the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change will be in Juba very soon.

The SRF groups from eastern Sudan are the Beja conference and the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice.

The talks on the eastern Sudan track had been opened on Monday, December 23.

Following what, the parties suspended the talks to hold further consultations with the traditional leaders and other forces in the region.

The former presidential assistant who signed a peace agreement with the al-Bashir government in 2006 sought to take part in the Juba process but his demand was rejected.

The eastern Sudan people say the agreement of 14 October 2006 was not implemented, pointing that the government did not develop their impoverished region as it was agreed.

For his part, Osama Said, head of Eastern Sudan negotiating delegation welcomed the start of the talks and said his delegation presented its negotiating position to address all issues of eastern Sudan.

He pointed out that the delegation came with an open heart and mind to fulfil the aspirations and hopes of the people of eastern Sudan and all of the people of Sudan.

For his part, South Sudanese mediator Tut Kew Gatluak said that his government will spare no efforts to achieve peace in Sudan and expressed hope that a comprehensive deal will be stroke soon.

(ST)