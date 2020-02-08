 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 February 2020

South Sudan parties must compromise on critical issues: Troika

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir meets US Amb Thomas Hushek on 7 February 2020 (SSPPU photo)February 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The Troika countries on Friday called on the South Sudanese parties to make the needed concessions paving the way for the formation of the transitional national unity government on 22 February.

The was made in a statement issued after a meeting in London on Thursday by the UK special envoy Bob Fairweather Norway special envoy Endre Stiansen and the new US envoy Stuart Symington.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the pre-transitional arrangements ahead of the scheduled formation of the national unity government within two weeks.

The three envoys agreed on the importance to launch the transitional period on time without further delay "and called on the South Sudanese parties to demonstrate the political will needed to move the process forward".

They pointed to the recent South African initiative to bridge the gaps between the South Sudanese parties over the number of states and voiced their concern about the failure of the parties to reach a compromise over the outstanding matter.

"This lack of political will could derail the peace process and undermine the ceasefire, risking a return to violence at a time when the South Sudanese already face a devastating humanitarian crisis".

"The parties to the agreement, including the incumbent Government, must be prepared to make compromises and agree (on) a way forward on outstanding issues, to enable the formation of an inclusive transitional government," they further stressed.

The three diplomats said that the IGAD and the African Union meetings on South Sudan in Addis Ababa in the upcoming days on the margin of the African Union summit may be the last chance to get the process back on track before the deadline.

In Juba, President Salva Kiir on Friday met with the U.S and Norwegian ambassadors at the State House, ahead of his departure to Addis Ababa for the African Union Summit.

"President Kiir discussed the progress of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the formation of the upcoming revitalized transitional government of national unity," said the South Sudanese presidency in a short statement.

The revitalized national unity government is scheduled to be announced on 22 February.

After his return from Pretoria where he discussed with President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the issue of states, Kiir met with the 32 governors of South Sudan states on 4 February.

At the end of the meeting, Maridi State governor Africano Mande told reporters that all the governors would hold consultations with their respective people over the creation of the 32 states

"The sentiments of the people in their respective states are clear and they would not let the people down," said Governor Africano.

It was reported that Ramaphosa strongly advised Kiir to compromise with the peace parties over the number of states and abandon the current costly 32 states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 February 07:49, by Malakal county Simon

    The best of part of any peace deal resolution is compromise.... The government must accept to reduce the number of States, should the responsibility of war in case it erupt again over States....

    repondre message

  • 8 February 09:45, by Eastern

    I love the pressure Kiir is feeling! JCE’s 32 states are indeed a popular demand let Kiir just stick to his gun and maintain the status quo!

    repondre message

    • 8 February 11:32, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Without clear governance system "federalism" and clear financial and political devolution, return to 10 states is just worthless and foolish. Rather, the 32 states offer each state to function effectively with little or no interference from Juba. Equatorians are satisfied with the current status quo and have NO interest having non Equatorians hovering around. All must return to their luaks

      repondre message

      • 8 February 11:41, by jubaone

        Riek Machar and IO are steadily losing sympathy among Equatorians. He has absconded his "federalism" pledges and stupidly transfixed on "10 states". Equatorians can’t be the"pingpong ball", we must tell Riek as well as this jienge Kiirminal, Juba must and will burn. They both can go and burst their shitholes in their luaks. No peace till Equatoria breaks off, now in 2, 5, 50 or 100 years.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforms in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs 2020-02-08 06:00:49 By James Gatdet Dak February 7, 2020 ---- I hope South Sudan's "iron lady", the current minister of foreign affairs, Awut Deng Acuil, has begun to voluntarily introduce and vigorously and fairly (...)

China and Muslim minority 2020-02-05 13:22:47 By Mohamed Alhassan Alsayed What is the truth about the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China? And how does Islam become an instrument of war (...)

Delay referendum on S. Sudan states, implement R-ARCISS 2020-02-04 08:18:58 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.