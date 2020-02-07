Sudan’s Republican Party backs normalization with Israel



February 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Republican Party (RP) in Sudan voiced its support for rapprochement with Israel and condemned the lack of clarity in the positions of some pro-democracy forces.

The Republican Party is based on a religious ideology advocating for a modern and revised interpretation of the Quran. Its leader Mahmoud Mohamed Taha was hanged by former President Neimieri in 1985.

"It is normal that the difference between the civilian and military revolution’s components results in such confusing attitudes, which give an unfair image of a government that represents a great revolution," said the Republican Party in a statement on Thursday.

The small and influential party, which had been banned by the former regime of Omer al-Bashir, declared its support for normalizing relations with Israel.

However, it stressed that such decision should be taken in an ordered manner by the whole government institutions and not be the result of personal behaviour, especially since the revolution heralded peace and the state of rule of law and democratic transformation.

The head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday 3 February in Uganda without informing the government.

The National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi and nationalist Arab groups declared their opposition to any normalization of relations with Israel.

While the government and other political forces of the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change insisted on the violation of the transitional constitution by al-Burhan because his position does not allow him to interfere in Sudan’s foreign policy.

The PR criticized the positions of political parties that opposed the rapprochement saying it was motivated by "political, personal and ideological positions".

"The Sudanese people have proven to be disobedient to misinformation, and every day they gain more awareness that enables them to lead themselves to the ports of pride and dignity internally and externally," further said the PR.

The Republican Party pointed out that they are against the normalization with Israel without any insight or if it is done with the intention to please the American administration to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

The statement also criticized the Arab country that blamed al-Burhan for meeting Netanyahu saying they meet Israel’s official secretly and publically tickle the emotion of their people to keep it the "capsule of historical hostility" to Israel based on the Arab nationalism or Salafi understanding.

(ST)