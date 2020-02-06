 
 
 
Sudan’s continued designation as terror state is a source of concern: African PSC

African Union's PSC meets in Addis Ababa to discuss situation in Sudan on 6 June 2019 (PSC Photo)
February 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) voiced concerns over the continued designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) by the American administration.

In a regular meeting held on 30 January, the PSC discussed the situation in Sudan. The meeting was briefed by Sudanese u and was briefed by the Sudanese Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs and U.S. special envoy for Sudan.

In a statement released on Wednesday 5 February, the Council welcomed the diplomatic rapprochement between the U.S. and Sudan, and Washington’s decision to remove Sudan from its list of governments that are engaging in or tolerating systematic and ongoing religious freedom violations.

However, the PSC noted with concern that the continued listing by the U.S. of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, emphasizing that it “continues to negatively affect the political, economic and security transition of Sudan”.

The African Union body also recalled concern had been already expressed by the High-Level Event on Sudan convened on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York General, held on 27th September 2019, and the 884th meeting of the PSC held on 10 October 2019.

The Council welcomed the assurances presented by the United States government that intensive efforts continue to be undertaken by both sides to address Sudan’s designation on the terror blacklist.

U.S. officials say they are on the verge to remove Sudan from the list, pointing that the only remaining issue is the compensation that Sudan - based on the principle of state responsibility - has to pay for the victims of terror attacks.

The meeting “Welcomes the commitment expressed by the Government of Sudan to compensate the families of the victims of terrorist attacks for the bombing of the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the carrier USS Cole in 2000, as part of the efforts towards the delisting of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism,” said the PSC.

On Monday 13 January, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Sudan’s appeal to avoid paying $3.8 billion in damages to family members of people killed or injured in al Qaeda’s bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

On 24 February, the Supreme Court will hear another appeal by Sudan to avoid about $ 4.3 billion in punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs.

(ST)

  • 6 February 13:27, by Fathi

    Basically the US is holding Sudan’s democratic transition for some bullshit ransom money of over 8 billion dollars (probably the amount spent by the US smuggling weapons into Sudan to cause instability). Those attacks weren’t committed by Sudanese. They were committed in 1998 meanwhile the average person in Sudan was born after 1998. Where is Sudan’s money for Al-Shifa terror attacks by US?

    repondre message

    • 6 February 13:44, by Fathi

      Hamdok should say "After careful consideration and assessing the intelligence reports, we have decided to leave the question of if we should take responsibilities for the crimes in the 1998 attacks up to the parliament during the constitutional conference."

      repondre message

  • 6 February 16:09, by lino

    Any government of the day in Sudan still have to pay for killing innocent civilians in Dar Fur, Nuba Mountain, Blue Nile, and Abyei Area!!! This is another 10-20 billion dollars!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



