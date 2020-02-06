UN human rights commissioners visit South Sudan

January 5, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan nowadays is visiting the country to inspect the situation ahead of the formation of a national unity government this month.

The eighth mission of the human rights three commissioners started on 3 February and will be concluded on 9 February 2020.

The Commission will report on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the Human Rights Council in March 2020.

"The Commissioners intend to visit camps and settlements for internally displaced persons across South Sudan, including UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian sites, to meet those living there as well as holding discussions with community leaders and civil society organizations, including women’s organizations," said the UNHCR.

Also, the commissioners are expected to meet Government officials, civil society groups, diplomats, UN agencies and UNMISS head and the mission’s senior staff, to discuss the current human rights situation in the country.

The independent commission has to investigate gross violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence, to end impunity and provide accountability.

(ST)