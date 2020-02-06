 
 
 
Thursday 6 February 2020

Netanyahu’s issue widens gaps between Sudan’s civil and military forces

February 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s civilian and military components of the transitional government Wednesday exchanged hot statements over al-Burhan’s meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister that may affect the relative entente between them.

JPEG - 35.4 kb
Benjamin Netanyahu (Getty Images)

The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday stated he had informed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok about his meeting with Netanyahu two days before.

"I informed Hamdok (about the meeting) 48 hours before visiting Uganda and meeting with Netanyahu, and he said Go ahead," al-Burhan said in a briefing to some journalists on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the head of the collegial presidency issued a statement saying that he had not informed the government about the meeting and he exceeded his powers in the transitional constitution.

Al-Burhan statements trigged another statement by the cabinet’s Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh denying that Hamdok had been aware of the meeting.

"The Prime Minister was not informed about the visit of the Chairman of the Sovereign Council to Entebbe or his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister. Accordingly, there was no notification or consultation regarding this matter," said Saleh.

The information minister further recalled that the Constitutional Declaration is the legal framework governing the transitional period as it was agreed in a joint meeting held between the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and leaders of the ruling coalition.

Some political forces rejected the meeting based on their support to the Palestinian people and Netanyahu’s rejection of an independent state for them.

However, the major point of divergence was who does what.

On Wednesday, al-Burhan said his meeting with Netanyahu did not encroach on the powers of the government he said contradicting his statement on Tuesday.

"I agreed with Netanyahu on the future cooperation between the two countries but it is for the executive authorities to take the next steps," he added.

Al-Burhan also was keen to underline that the divergence with the government was about not informing them but there was no objection in principle over Netanyahu or Israel.

On this point, the information minister said in his statement on Wednesday evening that their government is a government of the Sudanese revolution and repudiating the cause of the oppressed people was not its priority.

"The relationship with Israel is an issue that transcends the competences of the transitional government which has a limited mandate, and it must be considered by the legislature and the constitutional conference," said the government.

Before to hold his briefing al-Burhan met with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) military command and briefed them about his meeting with Netanyahu.

SAF spokesman told reporters after the meeting that the Sudanese army approved al-Burhan initiative and reiterated its support for him.

(ST)

  • 6 February 09:34, by Langbaar

    "Netanyahu’s issue widens gaps between Sudan’s civil and military forces"
    Watch out losers, there will be no *Mr. Netanuahu, evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas and their bundles who are conditioned to love our country and people, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM fellows.>>>>>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:13, by Khent

      Langbaar:

      You do realise that the spelling "Juus" was to mock anti-Semites? You’re either a troll or mentally ill.

      To the administrators of ST: No one can understand why ST does not outright ban Kuch ("Langbaar).

      repondre message

      • 6 February 10:19, by Fathi

        Khent,

        It looks like they have tried multiple times LOL
        I think this is his 3rd or 4th account. Some of his previous accounts were: Kuch (I think this is how it was spelled), Pakuai, Pakua, and now Langbaar

        repondre message

        • 6 February 10:21, by Fathi

          ST rules before commenting are
          "- No inciting violence
          - No inappropriate or offensive language
          - No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
          - No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
          - No deviation from the topic of the article
          - No advertising, spamming or links
          - No incomprehensible comments"
          He breaks all of them daily LOL

          repondre message

          • 6 February 10:55, by Khent

            Fathi

            LOL, you’re right, he’s had multiple accounts — which is why they should immediately enact an IP ban. If that moron then decides to attempt to bypass it by using libraries and Internet cafes, then just ban him again when he subjects us to his usual unhinged screeds.

            repondre message

            • 6 February 11:16, by Khent

              We have all violated the rules at some point as well (I have), but that’s behind most of us. Kuch takes it to another level and just won’t give it a rest. The man needs to seek professional help.

              repondre message

  • 6 February 09:57, by Fathi

    "Al-Burhan also was keen to underline that the divergence with the government was about not informing them but there was no objection in principle over Netanyahu or Israel."
    Even if there was no objection, that doesn’t mean he has the right to make this decision. It sets an awful precedent that could to internal conflict.

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:00, by Fathi

      Once we have the so-called friends of sudan charity fund, Hamdok needs to tell UAE & Saudi to stop communicating with the military. If they have any meetings they want to set up, it should be with him not the military.

      repondre message

  • 6 February 10:04, by Fathi

    "SAF spokesman told reporters after the meeting that the Sudanese army approved al-Burhan initiative and reiterated its support for him."
    Who asked for their approval of his initiative? Who are they to say they support him? Is this Sudan Armed Forces or the Burhan/Hemedti/UAE/Saudi/Israel Armed Forces? Unfortunately, we know the answer to that.

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:09, by Fathi

      It looks like our justice minister or supreme court needs to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the president of the sovereign council based on the constitutional document.
      What steps will be taken to prevent him from doing this again?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



