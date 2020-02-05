SPLM-IO releases 78 abducted women in Western Equatoria: UN

 
 
 
February 4, 2020 (JUBA) - The U.N. special envoy on sexual violence in conflict Tuesday welcomed the release of 78 women and 50 children held by the SPLM-IO in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria region.

JPEG - 33 kb
Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (UN photo)

The released women were part of more than 500 abducted between April and August 2018 and subjected to repeated rape, sexual slavery and forced marriage by the rebel group according to a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in October 2018.

"I welcome the release of these women and children, which follows many months of sustained advocacy and engagement by my Office, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the Senior Women Protection Advisor with Dr Riek Machar and his local commanders," said Special Representative Pramila Patten.

Patten discussed the case of these women with the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar during a meeting held in Addis Ababa on 23 July 2019. Following what, he issued a command order to release all the women held against their will and transfer them to the UN.

"This order was in line with the Unilateral Communiqué on the Prevention of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, which was signed by the SPLA-IO in 2014 in the framework of my mandate," added Patten.

The statement said that the released women are now supported by the UN and have been referred to medical and psychosocial support structures.

Several women have already been identified as pregnant and have been referred to prenatal healthcare facilities, according to the statement.

(ST)

  • 5 February 08:23, by Marco A. Wek

    Not surprised about the abduction of women and children.

    repondre message

  • 5 February 08:25, by South South

    So, IO is doing this dirty work of repeated rape and sexual slavery in South Sudan. Dirty people.

    "The released women were part of more than 500 abducted between April and August 2018 and subjected to repeated rape, sexual slavery and forced marriage by the rebel group according to a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in October 2018."

    repondre message

    • 5 February 08:34, by Midit Mitot

      South South,

      Don,t focus on these allegations, talk about the atrocities being committed by IG in Bentui, Eastern and Western Equatoria states,such as raping, murdering, robbing, looting, raiding community livestock and castrating boys like he goat.

      Very shameful.

      repondre message

      • 5 February 08:46, by South South

        Midit Mitot,

        All Nuers are born blinds to see the facts. UN has put out real facts, right here, but a blind Nuer like you is still beating the bushes for allegations that have no single concrete evidences to be touched. This is not only now about repeated rape, this is more than that, sexual slavery, ho my God.

        repondre message

      • 5 February 08:48, by denng

        Hey miidit you Nimwit, these are not allegations. they released the women(proof). your champion of democracy should come and try this in Lakes, I swear we will kidnap Angelina!!

        repondre message

  • 5 February 09:17, by Mayendit

    The fact can’t be say allegation. The UNITED Nation asking the former vice president who turned rebel leader Riek Machar to release innocent civilians who were abducted unfortunately, they denied by saying, they have not aware about 500 children and women frequently abducted in former Western Equatoria regions and former Central Eduatoria respectively but now they accepted it. Ashamed on you Riek

    repondre message

  • 5 February 09:28, by Mayendit

    Those friends of the rebel leader Riek Machar Teny have to see and hear for the reason why the vast majority of South Sudanese people people have rejected him this is he is absolutely criminal. The roadside ambushed in Nimule and Juba as well as Yei road to Juba was plan by Riek Machar. The friends of Riek Machar must understand that, you are supported wrong man at the wrong time and we will not

    repondre message

Comment on this article



