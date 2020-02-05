FFC to meet SRF on Thursday over outstanding issues in Sudan peace talks

February 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the armed groups alliance Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) postponed their meeting in Juba to Thursday.
The FFC and the SRF had agreed to meet on Tuesday to discuss a number of outstanding issues, particularly their demands to extend the transitional period and their participation in the transitional government.
"We were prepared to meet them today but they called us asking to postpone the meeting for Thursday," SRF leader Hadi Idriss told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.
The FFC held an emergency meeting in Khartoum on Tuesday to discuss the repercussions of al-Burhan surprising meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister in Uganda on Monday.
He further said they discussed several issues with the negotiating team and they are expecting a breakthrough in the upcoming days.
On 31 January, the FFC leadership issued a statement praising the efforts done in Juba for a comprehensive peace agreement with the SRF groups and expressed readiness to compromise with them over the outstanding issues.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
China and Muslim minority 2020-02-05 13:22:47 By Mohamed Alhassan Alsayed What is the truth about the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China? And how does Islam become an instrument of war (...)
Delay referendum on S. Sudan states, implement R-ARCISS 2020-02-04 08:18:58 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)
Implication of terrorism on human rights and peace 2020-02-01 08:34:52 By Ukongo Benson Athia The term “terrorism” thus, draws its meanings from the term terror. Literally, the term “terrorism”, which has been facing the world since the World War II, is yet to acquire (...)
MORE