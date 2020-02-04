 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 4 February 2020

Sudanese government was not informed about Netanyahu’s meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


February 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - In a short statement issued on Monday evening, the Sudanese government said they were not aware of the meeting between the head of the Sovereign Council and the Israeli prime minister.

"We learnt through the media about the meeting of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Entebbe," said Faisal Mohamed Saleh the government spokesman.

Saleh who issued the statement very late during the night further said that the Council of Ministers had not been informed or consulted about this meeting.

"We will wait for clarifications after the return of the President of the Sovereign Council," he concluded.

The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who was in a two-day visit to Djibouti returned on Monday evening but he did not hold a press conference or make any statement as he used to do.

Many people reacted to al-Burhan-Netanyahu meeting in the social media according to their support to the civilian or the military components of the transitional authority.

Those are against the military denounced the meeting saying it was a coup from al-Burhan to improve his image and to establish good relations with Washington.

Others also criticized Hamdok saying he used to speak about coordination and harmony between the two components "where is the coordination?" many wrote.

Those who support al-Burhan applauded the visit saying it would help to end Sudan’s isolation. They also said it was normal that he meets with Netanyahu without informing the government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Delay referendum on S. Sudan states, implement R-ARCISS 2020-02-04 08:18:58 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)

Implication of terrorism on human rights and peace 2020-02-01 08:34:52 By Ukongo Benson Athia The term “terrorism” thus, draws its meanings from the term terror. Literally, the term “terrorism”, which has been facing the world since the World War II, is yet to acquire (...)

On the sad anniversary of Dong Luak’s murder 2020-01-30 14:51:06 By Kok Diang Nyang Family Exactly three years ago, our son, brother, father, and hero, Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, where he had been living as a refugee. For more than (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.