 
 
 
Monday 3 February 2020

SSOMA welcomes appointment of new U.S. special envoy for South Sudan

January 2, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) welcomed the appointment of W. Stuart Symington IV, as the United States’ Special Envoy for South Sudan.

W. Stuart Symington IV

On 31 January the Department appointed W. Stuart Symington IV as Special Envoy for South Sudan saying he "will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan".

"This appointment has come at the right time when the people of South Sudan are yearning for sustainable peace, which has so far, become elusive," said the alliance of the armed groups that reject the revitalized peace agreement.

The alliance, nonetheless, expressed willingness to work with the new US special envoy to achieve lasting peace in the country.

The opposition groups of the opposition alliance and the government will resume talks for peace in South Sudan in Roma on 12 February. The talks are brokered by the religious community of Sant’Egidio.

The is SSOMA looking forward to working with the Special Envoy in order to achieve a just and permanent peace in South Sudan.

Speaking in a social media forum recently Pagan Amum, an SSOMA leadership council member said the revitalized peace pact failed to address the root causes of the conflict.

He further said it was backed by Sudan and Uganda to serve their own interests.

(ST)

